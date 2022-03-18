Why Daniel Radcliffe Doesn’t Want to Star in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Movie

Watch : Daniel Radcliffe Reprises Role for "Harry Potter" Audiobook

Daniel Radcliffe won't be making a trip to Platform 9 ¾ anytime soon.

The Harry Potter star told The New York Times in a recent interview that he would not be interested in returning to the wizarding world for the film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the play that's currently on Broadway and in six other cities around the globe.

The Times noted that movie director Chris Columbus wants to have Daniel reprise his role, then asked where he would "stand" on returning for a new film.

"This isn't the answer that anybody's going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it's not a part of my day-to-day life anymore," Daniel said. "I'm getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of Potter OK and I'm really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life."

However, he did offer a glimmer of hope for fans in the future.