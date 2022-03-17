Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen Reveals Incredible Fitness Transformation

Watch : "Love Is Blind" Star Shake Apologizes to Ex-Fiancee Deepti

Love may be blind, but it's very easy to see these gains.

Shayne Jansen revealed the progress he's made over the last year as he's changed his fitness journey. "It's amazing when you prioritize yourself and you look as good as you feel," the Love Is Blind star wrote on March 17 alongside transformation photos. "I've come a long way in a year and I can finally say I truly love myself."

Co-star Nick Thompson seems to want in on the action and commented on his latest gym photos to quip, "Maybe I should finally agree to workout with you."

Shayne has already teased that some of his gym sessions include a "model walk" on the treadmill, but we're gonna need him to drop the full workout regimen.

In addition to his path toward self-love, he's also found another kind of love over the last year, starring on season two of the Netflix reality show and even getting engaged to Natalie Lee. As viewers saw, the pair had a blow-up the night before their wedding, leaving Natalie to turn him down at the ceremony.