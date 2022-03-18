This Saved by the Bell Gift Guide Will Make Fans “So Excited”

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Saved By the Bell is just one of those shows that will be entertaining forever and ever. Whether you're re-watching episodes or you're checking it out for the first time, Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski always come through. The best way to enjoy the classic series is to rewatch old episodes, of course, but that's not the only way to fan out. If you can't get to a TV (or some other device) to watch the show, this Saved By the Bell gift guide is the perfect way to revel in your fandom.
We found clothes, mugs, games, and makeup inspired by Tiffani Thiessen, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Dustin Diamond, Elizabeth Berkley, Lark Voorhies, and Dennis Haskins' onscreen counterparts. While you're shopping, tune into E! because there is a 72-hour marathon happening with every episode ever, starting tonight at midnight PT. This is not a drill. Cancel your weekend plans, you have some TV-watching and shopping to do.
Uno Saved by The Bell Card Game
Uno is a simple, fun game that we can all enjoy. Uno with Saved by the Bell-themed cards is even more fun.
Wet n Wild Saved By The Bell Highlighter + Illuminator Glow Face Duo
You'll look Saved by the Glow with this highlighter and illuminator duo. These colors blend seamlessly to deliver that glow-from-within radiance.
Saved By The Bottle Onesie
It's never too early to start watching Saved by the Bell. This onesie is the perfect marathon-watching outfit for the youngest fans.
Jessie Spano Caffeine Freak-out I'm So Excited Mug
Jessie Spano's caffeine-induced freakout is one of the most iconic moments in television history. This mug will serve as a reminder to sip on your caffeine in moderation.
Bayside Tigers Crewneck Sweatshirt
Rep your favorite fictional high school with this Bayside Tigers Crewneck Sweatshirt.
Morris Slater 2024 Election T-Shirt
Zack and Slater didn't always get along, but name a more entertaining duo. I'll wait.
Sleighed by the Bell Sweatshirt
Is this not the best Christmas sweater of all time?
Kelly Satin Scrunchie- Retro Print 80s 90s Saved By the Bell Nostalgia
The scrunchies that the girls wore on the show are so in again. This one is adorned with the series' signature retro print.
Zack Morris Basketball Jersey
You can wear jerseys in honor of your favorite athletes, why not for your favorite fictional characters?
Wet n Wild Saved By The Bell Makeup Bag
Use this Saved by the Bell-inspired pouch for your makeup, skincare products, pencils, or other small essentials.
Meet Me at the Max: Saved by the Bell Tote
Fans will appreciate this tote inspired by the go-to hangout spot, The Max.
Ripple Junction Saved by The Bell Bayside Tigers Adult T-Shirt
If you're reading this, you need this t-shirt. It has those vintage vibes and the logo from Bayside High School. What more could you want?
Saved by the Bell Birthday Card
Your friends will be "so excited" if you give them this card for their birthday.
Bayside Tigers Coffee Mug
You can't have too much Bayside merch. There's no better way to start your day than sipping on a warm beverage from this mug.
Saved By The Bell Kelly T-Shirt
This is one of the most iconic images in pop culture of all time. You need this shirt, which is also available in other colors.
