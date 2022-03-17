These Episode Titles Will Get You Excited for Season 2 of Bridgerton

We're getting more hints about what to expect from season two of Bridgerton!
With season two of the Netflix smash just days away, all eight episode titles were revealed by Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen on Twitter March 17. Now it's time to dig into what it all means.
The premiere episode is called "Capital R Rake," a nod to what Lady Whistledown (Nicola Coughlan) called Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) last season.
The second episode is titled "Off To The Races." Second season set photos have featured the Bridgerton and Sharma families at the racetrack, which gives us a big clue into what we can expect here.
From there, we move on to "A Bee in Your Bonnet" (Episode 3), followed by "Victory" (Episode 4), "An Unthinkable Fate" (Episode 5), "The Choice" (Episode 6), and "Harmony" (Episode 7).
The season two finale is called "The Viscount Who Loved Me," the title of Bridgerton author Julia Quinn's second book in the series.
Season two of Bridgerton flips the focus to Anthony Bridgerton and his quest to find a wife. Anthony finds himself enamored—and involved with—both Sharma sisters. While Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) appears to be the preferred bride, Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) proves to have palpable chemistry with him too, throwing the whole thing into flux.
A little familial love triangle. Who hasn't been there?
While our dear Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) does not return for season two, Daphne Basset (Phoebe Dynevor) will pop up, albeit in a supporting role.
Lady Whistledown, however, doesn't plan on going anywhere.
"You definitely see her mature more," Nicola Coughlan told E! News last year. "I think of it in the Britney [Spears] thing, 'she's not a girl, not yet a woman' in this season. So she's more aware of the power she wields—that doesn't mean she's any better at using it. She definitely gets herself into some sticky situations."
When it comes to Bridgerton? The stickier, the better.
Watch all eight episodes of Bridgerton season two when it drops March 25 on Netflix.