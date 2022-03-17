Nordstrom Rack's Wedding Guest Attire Sale Has Deals Up to 91% Off — Here Are 17 Must-Have Styles

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Shopping for a dress to wear to a wedding can be quite the challenge, especially if you have multiple wedding invites on your plate. That can really add up. Lucky for us, Nordstrom Rack has some seriously good deals on wedding guest attire. In fact, they're currently holding a Wedding Guest Attire Sale where you can find deals up to 91% off.

Whether you're looking for a dress, a jumpsuit, heels or accessories, there's definitely something in there for you. We are loving this corset lace cocktail dress from ASTR that's 55% off right now, and this simple yet chic strapless bow mini dress from Sam Edelman for just $45. If you want to sport a stylish jumpsuit, this option comes in two bold colors that are perfectly on-trend this spring. We highly recommend checking out the sale ASAP just so you can snag everything you need to create the perfect look.

We've rounded up some of our favorite styles from the Nordstrom Rack Wedding Guest Attire Sale. See our fab finds below.