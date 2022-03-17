Nordstrom Rack's Wedding Guest Attire Sale Has Deals Up to 91% Off — Here Are 17 Must-Have Styles

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Shopping for a dress to wear to a wedding can be quite the challenge, especially if you have multiple wedding invites on your plate. That can really add up. Lucky for us, Nordstrom Rack has some seriously good deals on wedding guest attire. In fact, they're currently holding a Wedding Guest Attire Sale where you can find deals up to 91% off.
Whether you're looking for a dress, a jumpsuit, heels or accessories, there's definitely something in there for you. We are loving this corset lace cocktail dress from ASTR that's 55% off right now, and this simple yet chic strapless bow mini dress from Sam Edelman for just $45. If you want to sport a stylish jumpsuit, this option comes in two bold colors that are perfectly on-trend this spring. We highly recommend checking out the sale ASAP just so you can snag everything you need to create the perfect look.
We've rounded up some of our favorite styles from the Nordstrom Rack Wedding Guest Attire Sale. See our fab finds below.
Love by Design One-Shoulder Body-Con Midi Dress
This classic one-shoulder dress is one you can wear to so many occasions, you're sure to get your money's worth with this. Plus, it comes in so many cute colors and patterns like sage, pink, rose quartz and leopard.
Alexia Admor Strapless Ruffle Sheath Dress
If you want something bright and bold, Alexia Admor Strapless Ruffle Sheath Dress comes in two gorgeous bright colors: hot pink and neon yellow.
Jeffrey Campbell Leeda Ankle Strap Sandal
These chic strappy heels from Jeffrey Campbell come in black, nude and white. According to Nordstrom Rack reviewers, the padding is soft and comfortable. For the best fit, reviewers recommend sizing up.
Love by Design Rina Dotted Chiffon Lace Trim Dress
Love by Design's Rina Dotted Chiffon Lace Trim Dress is pretty, flirty and feminine. According to one Nordstrom Rack reviewer, it's not only flattering, it also looks expensive. You can choose to get this in black, white or blush.
Love by Design Audrey Strapless Asymmetrical Dress
This gorgeous curve-hugging dress is sure to get all the compliments. It's sexy while still being super classy. It's also on sale for nearly 50% off.
SL Fashions Tea Length Sequin Lace Dress
You'll really shine in this tea length sequin lace dress from SL Fashions. It's a Nordstrom Rack shopper-fave with a ton of positive reviews. Several shoppers said they wore this to a wedding and it was really comfortable. There are six colors to choose from.
Sam Edelman Strapless Bow Mini Dress
This Sam Edelman minidress features a flirty and fun sweetheart neckline. You can choose to get this in ecru, black, cobalt or shocking pink. It's originally $128, but you can snag this for just $45.
ASTR Hook-And-Eye Corset Lace Sleeveless Dress
This head-turning ASTR corset dress features a sultry side slit and a sweetheart neckline. It comes in black, pale blue and white. It's originally $118, but it's on sale today for just $53.
Alexia Admor Draped One-Shoulder Jumpsuit
A sleek jumpsuit is a great alternative to a dress, and these jumpsuits from Alexia Admor feature a stylish one-shouter and come in nine colors.
Max Studio Silk Mesh Chiffon Deep V-Neck Dress
Green is so trendy this spring, and we love it on this pretty frilly Max Studio dress. It's originally $600, but it's on sale right now for $82. Amazing!
Marina Overlay Crepe Jumpsuit
This gorgeous jumpsuit is totally unique with the stylish sash waist belt. It comes in bold pink and green, which is so trendy right now. It is a little pricier at $90, but it's a jumpsuit you can wear to so many things.
Adornia Love Set of 4 Stacking Rings
Weddings are all about celebrating love, so there's no better place to wear this stack of rings.
Steve Madden Hundred Clear Heeled Sandal
If you've been looking for a pair of clear heels, this pair from Steven Madden is an excellent choice. Nordstrom Rack reviewers say you can wear these the whole day and still feel totally comfortable.
Vince Camuto Lace Balloon Ruffle Bell Sleeve Shift Dress
This beautiful allover lace dress from Vince Camuto is perfect for a spring wedding. It features adorable balloon sleeves with bell cuffs, which are so chic. It's originally $148, but you can snag this today for less than $50.
Love by Design Slinky Halter Maxi Dress
This halter maxi dress from Love by Design is sexy, curve-hugging and a total classic. It comes in teal, white, navy and black. It's also a really price at just $40. Nordstrom Rack shoppers describe this dress as "incredible" and one that gets a lot of compliments.
Alexia Admor Lily Crew Neck Midi Dress
Nordstrom Rack shoppers love this classy midi dress from Alexia Admor. As one shopper wrote, "I don't usually write a review the moment I receive an item, but this dress just wow'd me! It looks expensive and is gorgeous! This dress feels too good to be true and makes me realize I've been settling with the other dresses I've bought recently." There are eight colors and patterns to choose from.
By Design Ava One-Shoulder Wide Leg Jumpsuit
This pretty wide leg jumpsuit is soft, flattering and comfortable, according to Nordstrom Rack shoppers. It comes in three colors including rose and ivory. It's also on sale for nearly 50% off!
Looking for more great deals to shop today? Check out everything from Reese Witherspoon's Draper James RSVP at Kohl's is on sale right now!