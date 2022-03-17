Josh Peck Reveals Where He Stands With Drake Bell Today

Watch : Drake Bell "Bummed" Over Missing Josh Peck's Wedding

Drake & Josh? Nope, it's still Drake vs. Josh.

On an episode of Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards' podcast BFFs, released March 16, Josh Peck spoke about his rift with Drake Bell. Drama had ensued online when Josh did not invite his former co-star and onscreen stepbrother on the '00s Nickelodeon series to his wedding. While the two appeared to later patch things up, when asked if the two are friends, Josh responded in the interview, "Not really. No."

E! News has reached out for comment from Drake's rep about Josh's remarks, which drew a scathing response on Instagram from the former actor's wife, Janet Bell.

Back in 2017, on the day that Josh married his own wife, Paige O'Brien, Drake tweeted, "When you're not invited to the wedding the message is clear..." and "Loyalty is key. ALWAYS remember where you came from." He then deleted the tweets.

On the BFFs podcast, Josh addressed the Twitter posts for the first time.