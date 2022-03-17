Why Gabrielle Union Is Excited for Her Kids to Finally Watch One of Her Movies

Gabrielle Union turned a Cheaper by the Dozen red carpet into a family movie night.
The 49-year-old actress exclusively told E! News that the event was the first time her kids Kaavia James Union Wade, 3, and Zaya Wade, 14, saw her on the big screen.
"The kids have not seen anything that I've done, like nothing," she said ahead of the movie on March 16. "I think they think I do Zooms for a living, so this will be the first time Zaya and Kaav have actually seen what I do when I leave the house."
She explained what she's looking for to, saying, "And I'll be able to stare at them as they watch to see their reaction."
Gabrielle joined her husband Dwyane Wade as well as Kaavia and Zaya—one of Dwyane's children with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches—on the red carpet. Gabrielle posted the family 'fits on Instagram, showcasing her "twinning moment" with Kaavia. They both wore a matching white and black-spotted dresses—styled by Thomas Christos Kikis and designed by Altuzarra—to the event. Meanwhile, Zaya dressed in floral printed mint shirt and short pair and Dwayne sported an all-black look.
While speaking with E! News, Gabrielle said that Dwyane was helping the kids get popcorn and snacks before the movie started.
The actress, who plays Zoe Baker in the Cheaper by the Dozen remake, said that she hopes her family likes her performance in the film. If not, she knows Kaavia with tell her the truth.
She added, "Kaavia's going to tell me the truth just like she told me about my breath the other day."
Gabrielle often shares funny videos of her youngest on social media, which prove that Kaavia is not afraid to speak her mind. In a video posted March 1, Kaavia sits on her mother's lap and turns to her to say, "Watch this," before blowing into her own hand.
The Being Mary Jane star questioned, "Is that because... my breath stinks?"
Kaavia simply responded, "Yeah."
Her comedic timing is admirable and begged the question: Will she follow in her mother's footsteps?
"Maybe," Gabrielle told E! News, "or her dad's footsteps or she sells flat tummy tea. I'm not sure, but we're going to be huge supporters of whatever it is that she chooses to do. And we want all the kids to chart their own course."
This year's remake of Cheaper by the Dozen will be available to view from home on Disney+ Friday, March 18.