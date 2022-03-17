Meet the TikTokers Playing the Teen Versions of Tegan & Sara

Watch : 2021 TV Guilty Pleasures: "Ted Lasso," "Click Bate" & More!

They may not have acting experience, but these two are no strangers to small screens!

On March 17, IMDb TV announced that TikTok creators Railey and Seazynn Gilliland will star as Tegan and Sara Quin in the platinum recording artists' upcoming coming-of-age series High School.

Based on the New York Times best-selling memoir by Tegan and Sara, the series—co-created by executive producer Clea DuVall—follows high school versions of the pair and is "a story about finding your own identity—a journey made even more complicated when you have a twin whose own struggle and self-discovery so closely mimics your own," according to the series description.

Railey will play Tegan, "a gregarious, confident, and extroverted teenager, who turns to music to explore her vulnerabilities," the description continues. Seazynn Gilliland will portray Sara, "a reserved, observant, and sensitive 15-year-old who, for the first time, starts to access her own self-confidence through playing music."

Cobie Smulders and Kyle Bornheimer will star as the twin's parents, Simone and Patrick, respectively.