Get Ready With Love Island Host Arielle Vandenberg

We included this product chosen by Arielle Vandenberg because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Arielle is a paid spokesperson for SmileDirectClub. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Do you ever wonder what a celebrity's getting routines is like in their day-to-day lives? No, not the sessions with the professional hairstylists and makeup artists, but the times when they are glamming themselves up at home. Love Island host Arielle Vandenberg took us through her getting ready process, including her favorite beauty products, the staples she's been using since junior high, and even a glimpse at the playlist she listens to.
In a recent Instagram post, Arielle said, "Confidence is cute and the key to confidence is smiling." That's fitting because Arielle is a member of SmileDirectClub's Confidence Council. In addition to relying on their products, she recognizes that we build up our confidence from different sources. It doesn't just come from one singular aspect of our lives. If you feel comfortable with how your smile looks, you might smile more. If whitening your teeth makes you feel your best, then channel your inner Arielle and go for it.
Arielle shared her favorite products to take care of your smile along with some other beauty must-haves. Keep on reading to feel like you're getting ready with Arielle.
E! Settle this age-old debate. Is it better to do your hair first or your makeup first? Explain your reasoning.
AV: Personally, I think it's always better to do your makeup first before hair. If my face is on point, maybe I don't even need to do my hair!
E!: If you listen to music when you get ready, what are some go-to songs that help you feel your best?
AV: When getting ready for my day I like to listen to some fun pop music. I like to sing along and dance around while I'm getting ready… "What Do You Mean" by Justin Bieber, "Pineapple skies" by Miguel, "Do it Again" by Pia Mia! Or anything 90's hip hop!
E!: Is there a product that you've used forever that doesn't get the hype it deserves?
AV: Lancome's Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover. I've been using it since junior high!
Lancome Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover
"It never irritates my eyes and it makes taking off eyeshadow and mascara so easy!"
This eye makeup remover has 64.9K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, 1,800+ 5-star Ulta reviews, and 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews
E!: Are there any beauty products or application techniques that professionals have used on set that you now use when you get ready on your own?
AV: I learn something new every time I get my makeup done by a professional. Recently, I have learned how to do a subtle smokey wing. It really completes a look.
E!: If you are short on time, what's the one beauty product you put on before you leave the house?
AV: If I'm short on time, I always need Rel Beauty No Duh Essential Lip Balm and I like to at least curl my eyelashes. It makes me look awake!
Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler
"I don't leave the house without it! I'm obsessed with it. I even curl my eyelashes in the middle of the day when I have mascara on!"
This eyelash curler has 107.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers and 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Rel Beauty No Duh Essential Lip Balm
"It's the best feeling lip balm and the tints are incredible. So easy to throw in your back pocket and apply with no mirror while you're on a date or a hike!"
E!: What is a beauty product you always buy at least two of?
AV: I usually buy two under eye concealers. One that's a little bit lighter and one that's a little bit darker for when I go overboard on the bronzer.
E! What's a game-changing product that's new to your routine?
AV: My new game changer would have to be SmileDirectClub's Fast-Dissolving Whitening Strips. They're so easy and convenient – just 15 minutes a day. The results are so fast and they're not messy! Since I've been wearing my SmileDirectClub aligners, I really try and make sure I'm keeping my teeth in tip top shape. I started using the SmileDirectClub Water Flosser.
SmileDirectClub Fast-Dissolving Whitening Strips
"These are the best because they're so convenient, easy and not messy. After 15-20 minutes, they just dissolve and boom, you have a whiter smile!"
Large Tank Water Flosser with 2 Flossing Tips
"I've been using the SmileDirectClub water flosser which I was shocked to learn is actually more effective than string floss."
Papaya Reusable Paper Towels
E!: Are there any internet-famous products that live up to the hype?
AV: I bought the Papaya reusable paper towels from an instagram ad and it's the best thing ever! You save so many paper towels by using them instead!
SmileDirectClub Stain Barrier– Daily Teeth Staining Preventer
E!: What's your favorite beauty product under $25?
AV: SmileDirectClub's Stain Barrier, so I have a quick touch-up on-the-go to keep my smile fresh! I love their stain barrier because it's perfect for little touch-ups here and there, to make sure my smile is flawless while I'm on-the-go! It's also the perfect size to take with me anywhere I go!
If you want to know more about Arielle's getting ready process, she shared some more of her go-to products below.
Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara
"I love this mascara because I love a more natural look for my lashes! It's a perfect amount of lengthening and curling!"
This mascara has 6,100+ 5-star Ulta reviews and 192.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid and Mineral SPF 30
"I love to see my real skin when I have makeup on. I love that when I'm using this product you can still see my freckles, it's lightweight and just evens out skin tone."
This tinted moisturizer has 205.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, 5,000+ 5-star Ulta reviews, and it's a Kyle Richards favorite.
Angela Caglia Skincare Souffle Moisturizer
"This moisturizer is so beautiful! I use it morning and night! And it's also so amazing for under eyes because of how lightweight it is."
Chanel La Base Protective And Smoothing
"This is my go to nail color. It's perfect for everyday and every situation. It's just clean and fresh."
Fortuna Eye Revitalizing Cream
"This is an expensive product, but so worth it! You need to take care of your under eye area because no one else will."
If you're looking for more celebrity beauty product recommendations, Cheer star Morgan Simianer shared her easy beauty routine.