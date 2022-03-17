Daniel Radcliffe Makes Rare Comment About Relationship With Erin Darke

Watch : Daniel Radcliffe UNRECOGNIZABLE as "Weird Al" Yankovic

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke are still going strong.



During a March 17 appearance on Today With Hoda and Jenna, the Harry Potter alum made it known that his relationship with his former Kill Your Darlings co-star is still flourishing almost a decade later.



While Daniel, 32, spoke about falling in love with New York, anchor Hoda Kotd segued into asking if he was "happy" with Erin.



"Yeah, yeah, yeah. Me and Erin have been together 10 years now almost," he said while laughing with Hoda and guest co-host Maria Shriver.



After the trio made jokes about the question, the British actor gushed about his real-life leading lady, 37, saying, "She's awesome."



On March 17, the couple—who have been dating since 2012—made their first red carpet appearance together since the 2014 Tony Awards. They attended the New York City premiere of Daniel's new movie The Lost City, which also stars Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, and Channing Tatum.