Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Discusses Co-Parenting With Ex Chris Lopez

Sometimes, the cameras don't capture the whole story.
That's what Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry says happened when her ex Chris Lopez was featured in several scenes of the MTV show's March 15 episode.
During the episode, Chris discussed his co-parenting relationship with Kailyn as they raise Lux, 4, and 19-month-old Creed.
"Why can't I chill with my kids the way other dads get to chill with theirs?" he asked Teen Mom 2 star Briana Dejesus while making an episode of his PTSD podcast. "They don't give them to me. When we good, I can see my kids whenever they want. But when they get in their feelings, it's a while different."
"I've been defending myself for like the last four years," Chris added. "You only can handle so much. I became real, real angry throughout all this." After the episode aired, Kailyn shared her perspective on the scenes.
"I wanted to address the way my co-parenting situation was portrayed this week, as I don't think it paints the full picture," she began in her March 16 Instagram post. "In any co-parenting situation, there is always two sides—regardless of how Chris experienced it."
"The choices I've had to make have been very challenging for me. I've always wanted the best for my kids and Chris is no exception to that," the Coffee Convos podcast co-host continued. "But there are extenuating circumstances involving Chris that were not present with Javi or Jo."
In addition to Lux and Creed, Kailyn is raising 12-year-old son Issac with ex Jo Rivera. She also shares 8-year-old Lincoln with ex Javi Maarroquin.
"Just because it wasn't as easy with Chris doesn't mean my character and feelings have changed when it comes to my kids' relationships with their dad," she said. "Time with both parents is so important and it doesn't only benefit them—but me as well."
Chris' real issue is with the court system, Kailyn continued.
"When Chris is constantly referring to ‘they'—who is they? They is the court," she said. "The court made this ruling. I showed up the same way he did. I'm not they. I am she. I am Kail. I don't have the power to make the decision that was made."
At the end of this week's Teen Mom 2, MTV shared a message with the viewing audience about Kailyn's future with the show. "After the podcast was recorded, Kailyn learned Chris was participating in the series," the cable network stated. "She informed production that she will no longer be filming."
Kailyn also warned her followers on Twitter that she may not be part of five to six episodes this season. "Also—this was by choice—was just letting y'all know," she added.
E! News has reached out to Chris and Kailyn's rep for additional comment.
Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.