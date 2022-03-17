Celebrate St. Patty's Day with Top Chef Brooke Williamson

It's St. Patrick's Day and we're feeling lucky! Today we have some leprechaun-approved recipes from "Top Chef" alum and owner of Playa Provisions in L.A., Brooke Williamson.

The chef and owner of Company for Dinner Hospitality Group shows Loni Love and Jana Kramer how to make a full Irish-inspired meal. She's making Corned Beef Sandwiches, Lucky Charms Ice Cream Popsicles, and The Del Ray Cocktail. Chef Williamson shares that homemade Russian dressing and marbled Rye bread are key to her delicious play on the Corned Beef Sandwich, a staple dish at Playa Provisions. Let's get cooking!