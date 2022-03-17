Justin Bieber Breaks Silence on Wife Hailey's Medical Scare

Watch : Hailey Bieber Hospitalized for Blood Clot in Brain

Justin Bieber is speaking out about Hailey Bieber's recent hospitalization.

Days after the 25-year-old model revealed she'd suffered a "very small" blood clot to her brain, the 28-year-old singer reflected on his wife's health scare during his concert in Denver, Colo. on Wednesday, March 16.

The topic came up after Justin experienced some technical difficulties and the power went out in the middle of his Justice World Tour performance.

"You know, it's kind of crazy how life randomly throws you curveballs," the "Intentions" star said once it returned, per a video shared by social media user @angiebeebs. "You know, we can't really control much. You know, tonight the power cutting out. Obviously, you guys know, most of you probably know or seen the news about my wife."

He explained that she is on the mend, saying, "But she's OK, she's good, she's strong. But it's been scary, you know? Like, it's been really scary. But I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands and that's a good thing."