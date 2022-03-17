How Chef José Andrés Is Helping Feed the Front Lines Amid Ukraine Crisis

Watch : Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s EMOTIONAL Message From Ukraine

Chef José Andrés is hoping to help comfort the people of Ukraine by feeding them.

The Michelin-starred chef helped provide meals to those fleeing the war through his nonprofit World Central Kitchen, José told NPR.

"At least, feeding people is what makes sense," he said. "Longer tables, people working together to make sure that one plate of food at a time we can bring hope of a better tomorrow."

His team set up kitchens the day after the Russian invasion began, eventually partnering with restaurants in 12 Ukrainian cities, in addition to locations in Poland, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

"It kind of breaks your heart, because you wonder why we need to be putting young people—men and women—in this situation of having to go to defend their country and putting their lives at risk," José added. "Nothing makes sense."

He documented his efforts on social media and shared to Twitter on March 17 how food can be used as resistance.