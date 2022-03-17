Amber Ruffin Says Her Peacock Series Is Back With "Less Rules, More Margaritas"

Watch : Amber Ruffin Teases Season 3 of "The Amber Ruffin Show"

Amber Ruffin said it best—she's making her self-titled Peacock series "bigger and better by being badder."

The comedian dropped the tongue-twisting teaser during E! News' Daily Pop on March 17 while dishing on the upcoming third season of The Amber Ruffin Show. "I'm going to go ahead and say there's less rules, more margaritas," Amber said of the new episodes to come. "Oh! That should have been what we called it, The Amber Ruffin Show: Less Rules, More Margaritas."

Season three of the late-night talk show, which initially launched in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, will be just as, if not more, exciting than the last, as there's finally a live studio audience. "I do think we had a lot of fun by ourselves in season one before we could have an audience," Amber said, "[but] now that we have the audience back, I think we are performing at a better level instead of for a tiny a TV screen."

Added the host, "We are doing it big for the audience."