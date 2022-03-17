A$AP Rocky Teams Up With Mercedes-Benz For '90s-Inspired Capsule Collection

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

A$AP Rocky has been doing the most for his fans lately.

After releasing a special PacSun collection with Eddie Bauer earlier this month, the "Praise The Lord" rapper unveiled another collaboration with the fashion retailer, but this time with Mercedes-Benz. Marking the second major collaboration between the artist and legendary automobile company, the AWGE x Mercedes-Benz collection features gender-neutral t-shirts, hoodies, trousers, jackets, baseball caps and a bag inspired by '90s fashion and music.

"For hip-hop alone, Mercedes-Benz has always been a familiar and identifiable brand," the rapper explained in a promotional video for the collection, "The cultural influence Mercedes Benz has one me starts with the rapper that I'm named after. I think this whole partnership and collaboration is about dreaming bigger, there's nothing wrong with it."

Scroll below to check out the collection, which is now available for pre-order on PacSun.com!