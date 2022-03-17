A$AP Rocky Teams Up With Mercedes-Benz For '90s-Inspired Capsule Collection

The gender-neutral line includes everything you need to look fly on the go.

By Emily Spain Mar 17, 2022 7:52 PMTags
A$AP Rocky has been doing the most for his fans lately.

After releasing a special PacSun collection with Eddie Bauer earlier this month, the "Praise The Lord" rapper unveiled another collaboration with the fashion retailer, but this time with Mercedes-Benz. Marking the second major collaboration between the artist and legendary automobile company, the AWGE x Mercedes-Benz collection features gender-neutral t-shirts, hoodies, trousers, jackets, baseball caps and a bag inspired by '90s fashion and music.

"For hip-hop alone, Mercedes-Benz has always been a familiar and identifiable brand," the rapper explained in a promotional video for the collection, "The cultural influence Mercedes Benz has one me starts with the rapper that I'm named after. I think this whole partnership and collaboration is about dreaming bigger, there's nothing wrong with it." 

Scroll below to check out the collection, which is now available for pre-order on PacSun.com!

AWGE x Mercedes Benz Black Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Featuring Mercedes-Benz graphics on the front, back and sleeve hem, this long-sleeved t-shirt will make you look effortlessly trendy.

$60
PacSun

AWGE x Mercedes Benz White Hoodie

Thanks to a drawstring hood and a kangaroo pocket, you'll stay comfortable wherever your day may take you. Plus, you can get this must-have hoodie in black, too!

$160
PacSun

AWGE x Mercedes Benz Black Sweatpants

If you get the hoodie or long sleeve top, complete your fit with the matching sweatpants that have a stretchy elastic waistband and ankle cuffs

$150
PacSun

AWGE x Mercedes Benz Snapback Hat

With sunny days ahead, you have even more reasons to pick up this two-tone snapback

$75
PacSun

Still in the mood to shop? Check out how celebs are rocking the trouser trend!

