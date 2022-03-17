Inside Erin Lim Rhodes' "Joy-Filled" First 4 Months of Motherhood

Watch : "The Rundown": Erin Lim Is Pregnant!

For Erin Lim Rhodes, heading back to work is bittersweet.

The Rundown host returned to the E! News offices for the first time this week after she and husband Joshua Rhodes welcomed their first child together, daughter Saylor Cielo Rhodes, nearly four months ago in November 2021.

Now, the E! personality is opening up about the ups and downs of motherhood, baby firsts and balancing parenthood and work. Read on for our exclusive Q&A with Erin, and check out her return to The Rundown on Snapchat now!

E! NEWS: How have the first four months of motherhood been?

ELR: They've literally been every single emotion imaginable, from exciting and just so joy-filled and exhausting and challenging. I mean, I cry every day either because I'm like so excited that she did something awesome and I'm so happy or because I'm very sleep deprived. So it's been overall incredible.

E!: Was there anything that surprised you or did you fully prepare yourself for motherhood?

ELR: I was so not prepared. Everyone said, "Good luck sleeping! You're gonna say goodbye to sleep." My husband and I were like we're excited to experience that because it's our first child. Let's see what this whole no sleep thing is about. And then we're going through it and we're looking at each other like, "Oh yeah, this is the real deal. When was the last time we got a full-night sleep?"