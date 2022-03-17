Why Kim Kardashian Is Taking the "High Road" Amid Kanye West Drama

Watch : Kim Kardashian Found TRUE Happiness With Pete Davidson

Despite the publicity surrounding her ongoing drama with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is keeping her head high.



During her March 15 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the SKIMS mogul shared that, when it comes to the Donda rapper, she is taking the "high road" and putting their children—North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2—first.



"He's the father of my kids, I'll always be protective," she told Ellen. "I always want my kids to see the best of the best, so I just try to—as hard as it can be sometimes—I do try to ignore it and do whatever's best for the kids. Take the high road."

Kim added, "Sometimes, these are lessons. This was put into my life for a reason and these challenges and I just think, I try to really sit still sometimes and say, 'OK, what is this lesson, what am I meant to learn from it?'"