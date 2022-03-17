The Trailer for Derry Girls' Last Season Is Exactly What We Needed This St. Patrick's Day

On March 17, Channel 4 dropped the first trailer for Derry Girls season three, which will be the series' last. See the hilarity to come here.

We're feeling lucky today.

On Thursday, March 17, Channel 4 released the highly anticipated trailer for Derry Girls' third and final season. While the announcement didn't confirm a premiere date, teasing that season three is "coming soon," it did give a peek at what's in store for Irish friends Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle and her British cousin James.

Season two ended with James (Dylan Llewellyn) deciding to stay in Derry instead of returning to London with his self-absorbed mom. After James declared that he is "a Derry girl," Michelle and company embraced him as one of their own. And the trailer shows that bond has remained the same, for the most part.

"I'm sorry, can nobody else hear the absolute racket you're making?" Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell) snaps at her cousin in one scene.

Though James defends that he's "just breathing," Michelle hits back by calling it "English breathing."

Siding with Michelle, Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson) adds, "It is a bit oppressive, actually."

Poor James can never catch a break.

Meanwhile, Clare (Nicola Coughlan) is still stressing about exams and Orla (Louisa Harland) is as oblivious as ever. We're glad some things stay the same!

While we wait for the premiere, we advise you to throw on "Dreams" by The Cranberries and get excited for a season full of silly dances, laugh-out-loud jokes and wild high jinks.

Fans of Derry Girls have been preparing for the final season ever since creator Lisa McGee confirmed in September that season three would be the last. "It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series," the screenwriter explained at the time, later calling Derry Girls "a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me."

Seasons one and two of Derry Girls are available to stream on Netflix.

