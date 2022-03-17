Kaley Cuoco Is Seeing Double in Dramatic New Teaser for The Flight Attendant

Watch : Kaley Cuoco Shares Must-See "Great Travel Hack" Secrets

Fasten your seatbelts and make sure your seat is in its upright and locked position, because this trailer is a trip.

On March 17, HBO Max released the first teaser for the second season of The Flight Attendant—starring Kaley Cuoco, Griffin Matthews and Rosie Perez—which premieres April 21.

Taking off one year after the events of season one, the show finds Cassie (Cuoco) sober, living in Los Angeles, dating a new guy and "moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time," according to the season's description. "But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue."

At the beginning of the teaser, Kaley's voice intones: "Hi, I'm Cassie and I'm an alcoholic. So most of you know my story by now, but I'm still a flight attendant and I've been making better choices. I kinda feel like I'm turning into this whole new person."