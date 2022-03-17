Kaley Cuoco Is Seeing Double in Dramatic New Teaser for The Flight Attendant

The Flight Attendant season two is ready for take off! On March 17, HBO Max released a preview for the Kaley Cuoco series. Watch it here!

Fasten your seatbelts and make sure your seat is in its upright and locked position, because this trailer is a trip.

On March 17, HBO Max released the first teaser for the second season of The Flight Attendant—starring Kaley Cuoco, Griffin Matthews and Rosie Perez—which premieres April 21.

Taking off one year after the events of season one, the show finds Cassie (Cuoco) sober, living in Los Angeles, dating a new guy and "moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time," according to the season's description. "But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue."

At the beginning of the teaser, Kaley's voice intones: "Hi, I'm Cassie and I'm an alcoholic. So most of you know my story by now, but I'm still a flight attendant and I've been making better choices. I kinda feel like I'm turning into this whole new person."

But is this new persona too good to be true? 

"Cassie, it feels like you're living in a John le Carré spy novel," Annie (Zosia Mamet) tells the flight attendant in the clip. "What are you involved in?"

"I know we said no more secrets," Cassie says. "But there's a little more."

The dramatic teaser continues with shattered glass, explosions and Cassie seeing double. 

Season two of the Cuoco-led series features new additions such as Mo McRae and Callie Hernandez, as well as recurring guest stars including Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera and Sharon Stone

Before The Flight Attendant lands on HBO Max on April 21, scroll through to see everything we know about season two so far. 

Colin Hutton/HBO Max
Flying West

Season two, which premieres April 21, will start off with Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) living in Los Angeles, while also "moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time," per HBO Max's description.

On the West Coast locale, Cuoco told E! News in May, "We moved the show to LA and Cassie will be moving to LA, which will be obviously not a good move for her...she's very black and white and I think she thinks this is going to be an easy fix."

PHIL CARUSO/HBO
A New Murder

In typical Flight Attendant fashion, it won't be all yoga pants and juice cleanses, as Cassie will find herself at the heart of another murder. "When an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue," the streamer further shared. "Season two has begun production and will be shooting in Los Angeles, Berlin and Reykjavik."

HBO Max
Sober Cassie

According to Cuoco, season two will feature Cassie trying to maintain her sobriety, noting to E! News, "She is sober, and she wants to live a sober life and we're going to see her make every mistake that you make when you start out at the sober life."

Instagram
Some Things Stay the Same

In Sept. 2021, Cuoco teased that production had begun on season two, debuting the return of Cassie's hair on Instagram. "Cassie and Cassie's hair are back," she wrote at the time. "@flightattendantonmax season 2, prepare for yet another turbulent decent."

Phil Caruso
Returning Cast Members

In addition to Cuoco, season one stars Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson, Audrey Grace Marshall and Rosie Perez are all set to return.

Getty Images
New Faces

Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria have joined the season two cast as series regulars. They aren't the only new faces to look out for, as Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera and Shohreh Aghdashloo have joined the show as recurring guest stars.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Another Addition

Alanna Ubach has also joined season two of The Flight Attendant.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Sharon Stone Boards Season 2

Sharon Stone will now play the mother of Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) in the HBO Max series.

