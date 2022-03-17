Netflix Is Looking for Actors to Play Teen Prince William and Harry on The Crown Season 6

Do you have a royal resemblance to Prince William or Prince Harry? You just may get to play one of them in season six of Netflix's The Crown.

Hear ye, hear ye! The Crown is searching for two teens to claim their spot as the rightful heirs to the British throne.

As the Netflix series plans out its sixth season, casting director Robert Sterne issued a call for Prince William and Prince Harry lookalikes. Per the notice, they're looking for "two exceptional young actors" to play the royals, noting that they will have "significant roles" in the upcoming season.

And while the series has seen award-winning actors play Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana, the casting call noted, "No previous professional acting experience required." 

"We are very experienced in providing a great deal of support for the young actors and their families through what they find is a uniquely rewarding creative process," the notice read.

In other words, send in your headshots ASAP if you think that you've got Prince Harry's red locks or Prince William's smolder. According to the casting call, Netflix wants to fill the roles within the next two months.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in The Crown

Season five of the hit drama is still being filmed and is scheduled for a November release. These new episodes will chronicle the royal family's life in the early '90s, including Princess Diana's divorce from Prince Charles.

In the coming season, Dominic West's son, Senan West, is playing a young Prince William. This was a rather fitting role for the young Brit, as Dominic is playing Charles.

Variety noted that Senan will have to bow from the role after season five, as six will likely cover William adapting to attending University of St Andrew's in Scotland. Royal watchers are hoping the series will explore the future king's romance with Kate Middleton, who he met at the school.

And while the royal family has been at the center of many fascinating and sometimes scandalous stories recently, Netflix has stated that the show will end with season six—at least, for the time being. But series creator Peter Morgan has been known to change his mind. He originally planned for five seasons of The Crown, only to add another one in 2020. At the time, he stated, "As we started to discuss the storylines for series five, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons." So maybe lucky number 7 is in the cards.

