WNBA Star Brittney Griner's Russian Imprisonment Extended Until May

Watch : Brittney Griner's Wife Speaks Out After Arrest

WNBA star Brittney Griner's detainment in a Russian prison has been extended for two more months.



Russia's state news agency TASS reported on March 17 that the Phoenix Mercury basketball player—who was arrested at an airport near Moscow in February after officials say they found vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage—would remain in detention until May 19 after a Russian court "granted the petition of the investigation."

Griner, 31, faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Ekaterina Kalugina, an affiliate of the Public Monitoring Commission, shared details about Griner's current incarceration, telling TASS that the basketball player was sharing a cell with two inmates who "had no previous convictions and are charged with drug-related articles."



According to Kalugina, Griner—who plays on the Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg during the WNBA off-season—has had no complaints about her detainment so far, except for the fact that, at 6'7, she is too tall for the standard jail bed.