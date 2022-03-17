Rob Kardashian's Birthday Tributes From Kim, Khloe and More Will Make Your Day

Rob Kardashian is one lucky guy this St. Patrick's Day.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is celebrating his 35th birthday today, March 17, and he's already received the sweetest tributes from some of his famous family members.

"I love you so much Robbie!" Kim Kardashian wrote ion Instagram. "Words can't even describe how special you are! Not only are u the funnest human being but just the best human being! You're always down to get Covid shots together then freak out for weeks debating if we're dying! You're always down for a good movie night then never show up! LOL."

Kim also gave a shout-out to Rob's daughter Dream Kardashian, adding, "I love how our daughters are besties! Seeing u be the best dad makes me so happy! Dream is so lucky to have you just like we all are! I knew you would be our good luck charm being born today."

Khloe Kardashian shared a photo gallery of adorable family photos on Instagram along with her message to "the best brother in the world!"

"My little leprechaun, my Ace in life! You've been my best friend since the minute you were born and sorry to break this to you but we will Be best friends until the end of time, through every lifetime. You're stuck with me kiddo," Khloe wrote. "I hope you know how dope you are. You're one of my favorite people on this planet. I want you to know how honored I am to be your sister. I would do anything for you! You are my best friend! Truly, you're The funniest guy I know! Never change your gentle and hysterically silly spirit!! Continue to find your best self. Continue to keep your head held high as you find your way through this insane life. Continue being the best daddy you can be."

Mom Kris Jenner also shared a bevy of childhood snapshots of Rob. "I love you so much Rob," she wrote. "You have grown into the most beautiful soul, the best father ever, the most amazing brother, uncle, grandson, and friend. You are so full of love and passion for everyone you love. I am beyond proud of you and I am so blessed that God chose me to be your mommy!!!"

In honor of Rob's big day, scroll through the photo gallery below to see how he's grown up over the years.

Instagram
The Youngest Kardashian

Kris Jenner welcomes her only son and youngest child with Robert George Kardashian, named Robert Arthur Kardashian, on St. Patrick's Day in 1987.

instagram
Twinning With Dad

Robert and Rob couldn't look more alike in this throwback snap.

Instagram
Big Smiles

A bleach-blonde Rob smiles from ear-to-ear for a photo with sister Kylie Jenner.

Instagram
Best Friends & Siblings

As you can see from this vintage pic, Rob and sister Khloe Kardashian have always been close.

Instagram
Inseparable Siblings

Rob and Khloe pose for another sibling snap

Twitter
Tropical Fun

Rob enjoys crystal clear water while abroad.

Celebuzz
Disney With the Family

Rob keeps his shades on for a family photo with Minnie Mouse!

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
Family Night Out

Rob joins mom Kris, sisters Kim and Khloe on the red carpet at the Kardashian Charity Knock Out at the Commerce Casino in November 2009.

GSI Media
Hiking Buddies

The reality TV star joins sister Khloe and her then-husband Lamar Odom for a hike in September 2010.

Denise Truscello/WireImage
Sin City Squad

For Kim's birthday in 2010, siblings Rob, Khloe and Kourtney hit up the TAO Nightclub with the birthday girl in Las Vegas.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Supportive Sister

Khloe supports brother Rob at the 2011 BBVA NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Los Angeles, Calif.

Twitter
Young Love

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum plants a kiss on then-girlfriend Rita Ora.

Twitter
Cute Couple

Rob receives a sweet touch from Rita in this black-and-white photo.

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com
Businessman Rob

The youngest Kardashian launches his new sock line, Arthur George at Neiman Marcus in 2012.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Solo Shot

Rob beams with pride in this solo shot from his Arthur George launch at Neiman Marcus.

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Birthday Fun

Rob rings in sister Kendall Jenner's 17th birthday at an ice skating rink.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Red Carpet Moment

Rob and sister Kim hit the red carpet at the World's Most Beautiful magazine launch event at Drai's Hollywood in August 2011.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for E!
Work Event

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians siblings attend the E! 2012 Upfront in New York City.

Courtesy: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for CIROC
New Year's Eve Rob

The Arthur George founder poses for a picture on New Year's Eve 2012.

Denise Truscello/WireImage
Birthday Boy

Rob rings in his 26th birthday at the 1 OAK Nightclub at the Mirage in March 2013.

Instagram
Beachside Snack

Rob enjoys a pulled pork sandwich in Malibu in this #tbt from 2015.

Instagram
Nap Time

Khloe and Rob catch some Zzzs in this Instagram photo.

E!
Mother-Son Moment

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch smiles bright as she bonds with her only son.

Snapchat
Bonding With Kylie

Kylie and Rob spend some quality time together.

Instagram
Rob & Chyna

After 3 months of dating, Rob and Blac Chyna announce their engagement on April 5, 2016.

Greg Doherty/Getty Images
Date Night

Following their engagement, Rob and Chyna step out for the latter's birthday at the Hard Rock Cafe in Hollywood on May 10, 2016.

MTPhotographers
Baby on Board

In May 2016, Rob and Chyna announce they're expecting a baby together.

E!
It's a Girl

The twosome reveal they are having a little girl in September 2016.

Snapchat / Blac Chyna
Baby Dream

Rob and Chyna welcome daughter Dream Kardashian on November 10, 2016.

Instagram
Kisses for Dream

Rob shows love to his infant daughter Dream.

View More Photos From Rob Kardashian Through the Years

