Cynthia Bailey Reveals Which A-List Actress Is "a Huge Fan" of Hers

Cynthia Bailey isn't ditching Atlanta for Hollywood, but she is rising in the entertainment industry ranks—and she already has an Oscar-winning fan rooting for her.

The reality TV personality appeared on the latest episode of E! News' Down in the DMs just as she's reviving her career as an actress, revealing messages from someone who definitely knows a thing or two about putting on a winning performance: Octavia Spencer. "I posted a picture of her," Cynthia recalled, "She commented, 'Thanks, sis. I'm a huge fan of yours.' She says she was a huge fan of mine?! I flipped out."

The exchange didn't end there, though! The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum explained that she reached out to Octavia to thank her for her kind words, insist that she's the one who's the huge fan and encourage her to "continue to move in greatness." The Hidden Figures star apparently responded, "Oh my God, no way! You are so graceful, even when it's difficult to be. Keep being you! Black women need those positive images."

Cynthia was naturally over the moon.