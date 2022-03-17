Witness a Marriage Fall Apart in Sienna Miller’s New Show Anatomy of a Scandal

Watch : Necessary Realness: Do "The Undoing"

Every marriage has its faults, but what happens when a spouse is accused of rape?

David E. Kelley explores that question in the new Netflix show Anatomy of a Scandal, starring Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery, Rupert Friend and Naomi Scott. Described by the streaming platform as a "psychological thriller and gripping courtroom drama," the six-episode series follows U.K. minister James Whitehouse (Friend) and his wife, Sophie (Miller), as they attempt to weather accusations of rape and infidelity.

James denies raping his colleague, Olivia Lytton (Scott), but admits to having an affair. "It meant nothing," James insists. "It was just sex."

But Sophie struggles to believe her husband, replying, "Nothing's just sex."

Dockery plays the tough as nails Barrister Kate Woodcroft, who is determined to get to the truth in front of a judge—a situation that will affect more than just the Whitehouse marriage, with Netflix noting it affects the U.K. government and even Kate's "own personal esteem."