Delilah Belle Hamlin Addresses Those Ray Nicholson Romance Rumors

What's going on with Delilah Belle Hamlin and Ray Nicholson?

That's the question E! News asked the model at Cirque du Soleil's OVO premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 16.

"As of now, he's a friend," Delilah exclusively told E! News when questioned about the actor on the Microsoft Theater's red carpet, smiling coyly while confirming they're just friends for now.

Delilah and Ray sparked romance rumors after they were spotted grabbing dinner together in Santa Monica, Calif. on March 9. According to an eyewitness, the 23-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin and the 30-year-old son of Jack Nicholson and Rebecca Broussard arrived and left together in his car, with the onlooker noting Delilah seemed to be in "great spirits."

The sighting came two months after fans learned that Delilah and Love Island's Eyal Booker had ended their relationship of over two years. According to a source, Delilah had expressed that "she just wants time to reconnect with herself and prioritize her health." And while "it wasn't a messy breakup," the insider continued, it "was definitely sad for both of them."