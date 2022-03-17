The Boys’ Karen Fukuhara Pleads to Stop Asian Hate After Being Attacked By Stranger

The Boys actress Karen Fukuhara revealed this was the first time she’s been harmed physically, though she’s been attacked in the past with “racial slurs and hurtful actions.”

Karen Fukuhara revealed that she was recently the victim of an alleged hate crime attack.
  
"I rarely share about my private life but something happened today that I thought was important," The Boys star wrote in a March 16 Instagram post. "I was walking to a cafe for some coffee and a man struck me in the back of my head. It came out of nowhere. We made no eye contact before, I wasn't doing anything out of the ordinary. It came to my surprise and my hat flew off. By the time I looked back, he was a few feet away from me (he must have kept walking after hitting me)."
 
Karen, 30, said that she thought about confronting the man, but decided against it because he started coming towards her and she thought it wasn't "worth the risk." After the man stared and yelled at her, she said he eventually walked away. 

"This is the first time I've been harmed physically, although racial slurs and hurtful actions have been directed to me in the past," she continued, adding that she wanted to share her experience because she "had no idea these hate crimes happen to everyday, regular people" and "felt it was important to raise awareness."
 
Karen's post garnered hundreds of supportive comments from several people, including fashion designer Jasmine Chong who wrote, "Karen, I'm so sorry this happened. So awful. Sending you so much love and glad you're okay," and X-Men actress Olivia Munn who commented, "I'm so grateful you're safe."

Jay Hernandez, who worked alongside Karen in Suicide Squad, also showed his support for his former co-star. "This makes me so f**king angry," he wrote. "So sorry this happened to you. For anyone who doesn't know, Karen is literally one of the nicest people you will ever meet. Absolutely shameful that this s--t happens."

