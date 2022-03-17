See Kanye and Saint West's Father-Son Outing at NBA Game

Shortly after being suspended from Instagram, Kanye West took his and Kim Kardashian's 6-year-old son Saint West to the Golden State Warriors’ game. See the courtside photos.

Watch: Pete Davidson to Kanye West: "Grow the F--K Up"

A twinning team!

On Wednesday, March 16, just hours after being suspended from InstagramKanye West took his and Kim Kardashian's son Saint West, 6, to the Golden State Warriors' game against the Boston Celtics at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif. on Wednesday, March 16. Sporting matching leather jackets, dark hoodies, jeans and black boots, the duo sat courtside alongside the home team's co-owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber.

While they were there, Saint snacked on Mike and Ike candy and he and Kanye, 44, spoke with a few of the athletes, including Boston Celtics player Jaylen Brown. The Massachusetts-based team won the game with a final score of 110 to 88.

The evening was one of several sports outings Kanye and Saint have enjoyed together. Back in November, the Grammy winner—who is also dad to North West, 8, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2—posted an Instagram video of his eldest son playing catch with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, and in 2018 Saint joined his father up on the mound as he threw the ceremonial first pitch at a Chicago White Sox game. 

photos
Saint West's Most Charming Moments

Prior to Wednesday's NBA outing, Meta suspended Kanye's Instagram account for 24 hours after he violated policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment, a Meta spokesperson told E! News. In recent days, many of Ye's posts have been aimed at his ex, Kim, and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. And although Kim has clearly moved on—and has legally been declared single—she's still hoping to keep the peace for the sake of their kids. As a source close to Kim told E! News earlier this month, "She hopes the rest of the divorce process will be amicable and her and Kanye will be able to get through it peacefully."

Ray Chavez/Getty Images

To see photos of Kanye and Saint from the game, plus more photos of the youngster from over the years, scroll on.

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
Game Day

Kanye and Saint got a front-row seat to the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors' game on March 16.

Instagram
Too Cute For Words

Saint gave mom Kim "all the feels" in a stunning portrait on Oct. 19. 

Instagram
Model Man

Saint posed to show off his new hairstyle on Oct. 19. 

Instagram
Mommy's Workout Buddy

Saint and little brother Psalm adorably crashed Kim's workout session on July 21 to share a smooch.

Instagram
Stud Muffin

Saint poses shirtless, wearing a necklace with his name on it, in a fun photo shared on July 20. 

Instagram
Kanye's Mini-Me

Mom Kim posted a pic of a smiling Saint on July 20, captioning, "Just how???" Saint is all grown up and looks just like his daddy Kanye!

Instagram
Biting Smile

Saint buries his smile into mom Kim's arm as the duo pose for an adorable pic that Kendall Jenner snapped on July 11. 

Instagram
Roar!

"OMGGGGG," mom Kim K captioned with two heart emojis for this sweet photo from May 2021.

Instagram
Stretch It Out

Saint stretches his arms out while a cowboy boot-clad Chicago looks at the camera in a May 2021 snapshot.

Instagram
Runway Ready

Saint has his arm around sister Chicago in a picture perfect stylish pic from May 2021.

Instagram
Sandbox Stud

Saint looked too cool for school in the sandbox during brother Psalm's 2nd birthday party. 

Instagram
Fresh Prince

Saint West takes after both his fashionable parents! The stylish tot donned a backwards New York Yankees cap, bandana printed jacket and camo pants in a May 2021 Instagram pic. "Freshest Kid alert," proud mom Kim captioned.

Instagram
Shy Guy

Saint was stylishly bashful in a May 2021 Instagram pic.

Instagram
Big Smiles

Saint West was all smiles next to mom Kim during a May 2021 backyard photoshoot. 

Instagram
Mama's Boy

Saint adorably gave mom Kim a kiss on the cheek in a May 2021 Instagram photo.

Instagram
Basically Brothers

Saint hangs out with Kim's BFF La La Anthony's son, Kiyan.

Instagram
Endless Laughter

Saint spent Oct. 16 with his little sister Chicago West and cousin Dream Kardashian. "Nothing fills my heart more," Kim Kardashian wrote alongside this heartwarming snap.

Instagram
Peace Out

The gang's all here!

Instagram
Partners in Crime

Saint and Reign Disick cheesin' during a family getaway to Colorado.

Instagram
Funny Face

Kim Kardashian summed up this adorable photo of Saint West with the caption, "Look at this face!"

Instagram
Cute Cousins

Saint and his cousin Reign Disick cheesing it up for the camera!

Instagram
Pajama Pals

"Most days we don't get out of our pajamas," Kim captioned this cozy selfie with Saint West.

Instagram
Big Sister

A sibling snapshot of Saint and North West.

Instagram
Twins

Kim shared a photo of her as a child alongside one of Saint, writing that he's her "twin in every way."

KUWTK Throwback

"This is a screenshot of Keeping Up With The Kardashians," Kim wrote on Instagram. "Look at what a little chunk Saint was! OMG My baby!!!!!! I miss him this small!!!!"

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Prehistoric Party

Two weeks after Saint's dinosaur-themed fourth birthday party, Kim shared a few snapshots from the event to Instagram. "Kanye and I threw Saint the coolest dinosaur party for his 4th birthday!!! He had so much fun! Thank you @mindyweiss," she captioned the December 18 post.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Happy B-Day, Saint!

"I have no words to describe how much I love your smile and those curls of yours Saint! You bring so much joy into my soul. You are so kind, loving and just so thoughtful and sweet! I am so happy today if your 4th birthday and We get to celebrate how much you've grown!" Kim shared in honor of her eldest son's big day.

Instagram
BFFs

Saint poses with a friend in this smiley shot. "Happy Sunday! These cuties always make me smile," Kim posted.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Snuggles

Saint gets some shut-eye!

Instagram
Mad-Muggin'

Kim and Saint make funny faces in an adorable Instagram post from August 2019.

photos
View More Photos From Saint West's Cutest Pics

