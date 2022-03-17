See Kanye and Saint West's Father-Son Outing at NBA Game

Watch : Pete Davidson to Kanye West: "Grow the F--K Up"

A twinning team!

On Wednesday, March 16, just hours after being suspended from Instagram, Kanye West took his and Kim Kardashian's son Saint West, 6, to the Golden State Warriors' game against the Boston Celtics at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif. on Wednesday, March 16. Sporting matching leather jackets, dark hoodies, jeans and black boots, the duo sat courtside alongside the home team's co-owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber.

While they were there, Saint snacked on Mike and Ike candy and he and Kanye, 44, spoke with a few of the athletes, including Boston Celtics player Jaylen Brown. The Massachusetts-based team won the game with a final score of 110 to 88.

The evening was one of several sports outings Kanye and Saint have enjoyed together. Back in November, the Grammy winner—who is also dad to North West, 8, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2—posted an Instagram video of his eldest son playing catch with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, and in 2018 Saint joined his father up on the mound as he threw the ceremonial first pitch at a Chicago White Sox game.