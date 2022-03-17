Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young Reveals She Underwent Vocal Cord Surgery

Watch : Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa's Fertility Journey UPDATE

After years of battling vocal stress, Heather Rae Young is on the mend.

The Selling Sunset star took to Instagram on March 16 to announce that she's in recovery after undergoing vocal cord surgery. "Hard to believe less than 24 hours ago I was soaking in the sun by the water in Cabo," Heather, who was on vacation with husband Tarek El Moussa and friends prior to surgery, wrote. "Grateful to have such good doctors, amazing husband taking care of me, and all of my sweet friends for sending me flowers!! I appreciate all of the love from all of you during this time."

"It was a long time coming for me as I've been battling vocal stress for years," she continued. "After resting for 3 months I was never going to be 100% so surgery was my only route. Some may have noticed the my voice issues when watching #Sellingsunset and #flipping101 but on the road to recovery."