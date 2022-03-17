See Mae Whitman’s Heartwarming Tribute to TV Mom and “Best Friend” Lauren Graham

From onscreen mother and daughter to real-life best friends.

Mae Whitman took to Twitter on March 16 to wish fellow Parenthood alum Lauren Graham a happy 55th birthday. The 33-year-old actress shared a screenshot from a recent Facetime call with Lauren where Mae is seen bursting into laughter. She titled the post, "Weeeee best friend birthday."

Mae thanked her "for literally making every step of the way shine I love you more than anything."

Continuing her message of praise, Mae wrote, "I actually shudder to think what life would be like without you thank god I don't ever have to know."

Showing love in the comment section, fans could not seem to get enough of this dynamic duo.

One user wrote, "CUTEST FRIENDSHIP EVER."

"Your guys' friendship literally makes me so happy!" another said. "Happy birthday @thelaurengraham I started typing @ Lorelai."

While Lauren and Mae had an undeniable bond throughout the hit NBC series in their roles as Sarah (played by Lauren) and Amber (played by Mae), the actresses have proven that their love for one another translated offscreen as well.