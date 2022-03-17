See Taylor Swift Make Rare Appearance With Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski

We need to calm down after this unexpected sighting! Scroll on to see Taylor Swift hilariously photobomb Antoni Porowski and his boyfriend, Kevin Harrington, in the couple’s latest photo.

Watch: All the Easter Eggs In Taylor Swift's New Video

Got a blank space? Well, Taylor Swift can fill that in.

The 32-year-old singer made an unexpected appearance in a new Instagram photo of Antoni Porowski and his boyfriend Kevin Harrington, photobombing the couple during what appeared to be an intimate gathering between the friends. In a black-and-white snap shared by Kevin on March 16, Taylor can be see playfully popping up behind the couple as they looked cozy on a tufted sofa together.

Tagging Taylor and Antoni, Kevin included in his post an equally fun caption that gave a nod to a beloved children's TV show. He wrote, "Does anyone else remember the show Big Comfy Couch or was that just a fever dream I had?"

Needless to say, fans were thrilled with Taylor's surprise cameo. "omg finally seeing Taylor," one user wrote in the comments section, while another quipped, "Thanks for showing us Taylor is alive. we needed it."

photos
Fascinating Facts About Taylor Swift

As Swifties know all too well, Antoni has been longtime friends with the pop star. Not did he and his Queer Eye co-stars Karamo BrownJonathan Van NessTan France and Bobby Berk make an appearance in her star-studded "You Need to Calm Down" music video in 2019, but the two proved that they were #SquadGoals when they attended a Madonna concert together later that year.

 

Instagram

In fact, their paths crossed more than half a decade ago when Antoni, who was then working in the restaurant industry in New York City, tried out for a part in Taylor's "Blank Space" music video. He previously spoke to E! News about the audition, sharing that "there was a green screen and I had to pretend like I was being attacked by a lion ... which was the most awkward thing."

Acknowledging that the role eventually went to model Sean Richard O'Pry, he quipped, "I guess I'm not very good at improv."

Hey, at least their friendship is gonna be forever!

