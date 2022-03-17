See Taylor Swift Make Rare Appearance With Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski

Watch : All the Easter Eggs In Taylor Swift's New Video

Got a blank space? Well, Taylor Swift can fill that in.

The 32-year-old singer made an unexpected appearance in a new Instagram photo of Antoni Porowski and his boyfriend Kevin Harrington, photobombing the couple during what appeared to be an intimate gathering between the friends. In a black-and-white snap shared by Kevin on March 16, Taylor can be see playfully popping up behind the couple as they looked cozy on a tufted sofa together.

Tagging Taylor and Antoni, Kevin included in his post an equally fun caption that gave a nod to a beloved children's TV show. He wrote, "Does anyone else remember the show Big Comfy Couch or was that just a fever dream I had?"

Needless to say, fans were thrilled with Taylor's surprise cameo. "omg finally seeing Taylor," one user wrote in the comments section, while another quipped, "Thanks for showing us Taylor is alive. we needed it."