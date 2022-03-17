Jussie Smollett Released From Jail After Six Days

Watch : See Jussie Smollett's DRAMATIC Courtroom Outburst

Jussie Smollett has been released from jail.

Jussie was granted the opportunity to post a bail of $150,000 and leave jail six days into his 150-day sentence, according to the court order obtained by E! News on March 16.

Jussie's lawyer is filing an appeal on his case, but the appellate court said their decision may not be completed until after the duration of Jussie's sentence, leading them to grant his "stay" or pause in jail time.

The fact that Jussie was convicted of a non-violent crime also weighed into the decision, per the order.

In the event that Jussie loses his appeal, the actor will then serve his sentence issued on March 10 from scratch.

After the order, Jussie was seen walking out of the jail and getting into an SUV on Wednesday evening. He did not speak to reporters.

"We've been complaining about the disparate treatment of African Americans in the judicial system regardless of what you think about this case. Some people might think Mr. Smollett is guilty. I disagree," Jussie's lawyer said after his release. "But a real question is should Black men be locked into jail for a class four felony. Shame on you if you think they should. That's a disgrace. It's wrong.