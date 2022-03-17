Shopbop Sale: Score Up to 70% Off Staud, APL, Jonathan Adler & More

Get your wardrobe spring-ready without breaking the bank.

By Emily Spain Mar 17, 2022 12:00 PMTags
E-Comm, Shopbop SaleShopbop

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's almost the weekend, which means you should treat yourself to something nice.

Thankfully, that isn't too hard to do since Shopbop is having a huge sale right now. For a limited time, shoppers can score up 70% off this season's hottest trends from brands like Staud, Ganni, English Factory, APL and more cult-favorite brands.

Whether your home could use some new décor or you can could use some new shoes, dresses, swimsuits or tops, you'll find it all at Shopbop. Given there are thousands of must-have styles on sale right now, we did the digging for you and rounded up 15 of our favorite finds.

Scroll below to check them out!

Nordstrom Rack's Festival Style Sale: Score Amazing Deals Up to 84% Off Free People, Kate Spade & More

Line & Dot Camilla Knit Ribbed Shirt Dress

This ribbed shirt dress is ideal for the many breezy spring days that lay ahead.

$99
$30
Shopbop

Sokie Collective Cut Out Sweater

If you're looking to brighten up your wardrobe, this cut-out sweater will help you do just that. 

$125
$50
Shopbop

Agua Bendita Romina Luau Bikini Top

Headed on vacation soon? This hot pink bikini is calling your name. 

$110
$88
Shopbop
$110
$88 Bottoms
Shopbop

Gia Borghini Giove Short Rubber Rain Boots

If you've been wanting the Bottega Veneta rain boots celebs have been wearing on repeat, these are a fantastic dupe!

$265
$106
Shopbop

Ganni Cotton Poplin Wrap Blouse

Everyone needs a crisp white blouse in their spring wardrobe! Wear this one to the office or to Sunday brunch.

$185
$93
Shopbop

English Factory Stripe Knit Tank Top

Pair this chic knit tank top with some denim for your upcoming weekend plans!

$50
$20
Shopbop

SHASHI London Calling Earrings

Treat yourself to something gold! We love this pair of chainlink earrings.

$54
$27
Shopbop

Endless Rose Satin Slip Mini Dress

With temperatures starting to rise, you'll be wearing this satin slip dress on repeat. It's also available in black! 

$70
$49
Shopbop

Athletic Propulsion Labs TechLoom Breeze Sneakers

If you've had a pair of APL sneakers on your wishlist, now is the time to treat yourself. We love how this color combo is super versatile and unique.

$220
$110
Shopbop

Moon River Faux Leather Jacket

Fringe is always a good idea! This faux leather jacket will help you up the cool factor of any outfit.

$120
$84
Shopbop

Olivia Rubin Lilia Dress

With Easter around the corner, you'll be glad you got this adorable dress while it was on sale.

$325
$98
Shopbop

Jonathan Adler Lacquer Arcade Box

Jonathan Adler rarely goes on sale, which makes this lacquer box a steal!

$105
$53
Shopbop

Mille Holly Mini Dress

For those heading somewhere tropical, we suggest grabbing this stylish hibiscus dress.

$168
$101
Shopbop

New Balance x Staud 5740 Sneakers

Retro sneakers aren't going out of style anytime soon, which makes these Staud x New Balance kicks a smart buy.

$150
$105
Shopbop

Still in the mood to shop? Check out Rachael Kirkconnell's affordable date night looks.

