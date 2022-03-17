Why the Ingredients of Ice-T and Coco Austin's Love Story Make for the Perfect Blend

Which didn't mean she wasn't being herself, Ice-T pointed out, but rather, "when she finds somebody she loves, she just wants to do the best at it. I think what you do when you look at your mate, you're like, 'OK, well, these are some of the things they dig, this is how they like it, and it's not a problem. I can accommodate.' Hopefully the person you meet, what they want is you. But it's kind of like, 'Well I want somebody who can cook spaghetti.' Well then, you know what, I'm a f--kin' spaghetti cook, how about that! And that's when you say, 'Wow, we're a match here!'"

Kind of like Ice-T so effortlessly playing a cop, their marriage also defied expectations.

"People had certain preconceptions of us," he told MailOnline. "They thought I'd be burying bodies in the back garden and Coco would be off stripping at birthday parties. But we're a normal couple with a normal relationship and people are starting to see that."

Coco explained to the publication that the main reason why she wanted to do the E! show Ice Loves Coco was to prove that looks can be deceiving.

"I told him, 'Honey, you've been in the picture 30 years and I've been in the picture 10 years, [but] people didn't really get to see my personality and I was getting sick of hearing the negative stuff about me,'" she recounted. "I wanted them to see the other side—my family side, my wifey side. I had to talk him into it.'"