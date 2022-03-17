See Kim and Khloe Kardashian Twin During Chic Lunch With Kendall Jenner

Kim and Khloe Kardashian must be on the same wavelength.

On Wednesday, March 16, the duo stepped out in coordinating looks for lunch with Kendall Jenner at the West Hollywood hotspot Lavo Ristorante.

Though their younger sister donned on a short gray dress and black knee-high boots for the family occasion, both Kim and Khloe chose to keep things monochromatic. The SKIMS mogul paired her for a black jacket and skirt with matching stiletto boots and gloves, while the Good American founder rocked her patent leather pants with a billowy top and heels. As as if we're weren't already doing a double take in this twinning moment, both accessorized their outfits with oversized futuristic sunglasses.

And while Kendall showed up with a bottle of her 818 Tequila, Kim and Khloe had a film crew in tow, likely shooting scenes for their upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians.

In a recent interview with Variety, Kim teased that her romance with Pete Davidson will be addressed on her family's new reality series, though she had "not filmed with him."