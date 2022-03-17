See Kim and Khloe Kardashian Twin During Chic Lunch With Kendall Jenner

It's a family affair! See Kim and Khloe Kardashian match in monochromatic looks as they grab lunch with younger sister Kendall Jenner in West Hollywood.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian must be on the same wavelength.

On Wednesday, March 16, the duo stepped out in coordinating looks for lunch with Kendall Jenner at the West Hollywood hotspot Lavo Ristorante.

Though their younger sister donned on a short gray dress and black knee-high boots for the family occasion, both Kim and Khloe chose to keep things monochromatic. The SKIMS mogul paired her for a black jacket and skirt with matching stiletto boots and gloves, while the Good American founder rocked her patent leather pants with a billowy top and heels. As as if we're weren't already doing a double take in this twinning moment, both accessorized their outfits with oversized futuristic sunglasses.

And while Kendall showed up with a bottle of her 818 Tequila, Kim and Khloe had a film crew in tow, likely shooting scenes for their upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians.

In a recent interview with Variety, Kim teased that her romance with Pete Davidson will be addressed on her family's new reality series, though she had "not filmed with him." 

When asked if there would be a chance for the Saturday Night Live comedian to appear in a later season, she teased that she's "not opposed to it."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum added, "I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn't be for this season."

For now, scroll on to see what the Kardashians have been up to!

BACKGRID
Leather Look

Kim rocked a head-to-toe leather outfit for lunch with her sisters at West Hollywood hotspot Lavo Ristorante on March 16, 2022.

BACKGRID
Lady in Black

Like Kim, Khloe opted for a monochromatic look for the family affair.

BACKGRID
Boozy Brunch

Kendall made sure she didn't arrive empty-handed, touting a bottle of her 818 Tequila as she entered the restaurant.

BACKGRID
Squad Goals

Meanwhile, Kim and Khloe were accompanied by a film crew.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Keeping Up

The group was also in the company of several bodyguards.

BACKGRID
Camera Ready

Kim kept her sunglasses on as she stepped out with the camera crew.

