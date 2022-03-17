Encanto Singer Stephanie Beatriz Recalls Going into Labor While Recording Hit Song

Stephanie Beatriz was waiting on a miracle that came a bit too soon.
The Encanto actress told Variety in an recent interview published March 10 that while she was recording the final rendition of "Waiting on a Miracle," she went into labor.
"I didn't want to tell anybody at Disney because I didn't want anyone to freak out," she said in the interview, "but I was already having some contractions when we were scheduled to record that day."
Stephanie continued, "I was like 'Well, fingers crossed I finish the song before [the baby] comes!'"
She made it through the recording and gave birth to her baby girl, Rosaline Hoss, in August 2021. She shared her birth on Instagram at the time, posting a photo of her holding the baby in a car seat. "I'm very very in awe of the entire experience of having a kiddo," she wrote in the caption. "It is INCREDIBLE and HARD AF and BEAUTIFUL and EMOTIONAL, and I can't remember ever being this amazed and feeling so overwhelmingly full of gratitude. Roz, you are so cool."
Encanto director Bryon Howard told Variety after hearing the news that everyone knew she was "very, very, very, very ready to have that baby."
He added, "But she did not tell us she was almost, almost ready."
The Brooklyn 99 actress first announced that she was having a baby with husband Brad Hoss in June 2021. Stephanie told People that marriage and kids were initially not in the plan, but that soon changed.
She told the publication, "I think one of the best things you can do is raise a kid who understands that however a person chooses to shape their one glorious life is worthy of celebration."
Encanto, which follows Mirabel Madrigal as she tries to save her magical family and home in Encanto from danger, is now streaming on Disney+.