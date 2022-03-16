How It Girls Are Rocking the Trouser Trend

These bottoms will help you look business chic in and out of the office.

By Emily Spain, Carly Shihadeh Mar 16, 2022 11:54 PMTags
E-Comm: Celebrity Trouser Trend MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

It's trouser season, according to stars like Zendaya, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner

Just like blazers, It Girls everywhere are making the traditional workwear pants stylish in and out of the workplace. Not only are trousers the perfect transitional bottom as we navigate changing temperatures, but you can dress them up or down. As seen on Kendall Jenner, you can pair them with a sweater vest and loafers for a chic everyday look or you can dress them up for an event like Zendaya demonstrated. 

If you want to give your jeans a break, we rounded up the trousers we're currently eyeing that cater to every budget!

Tronjori Women High Waist Casual Wide Leg Long Palazzo Pants

Available in 24 colors, these high waist pants will help you look trendy on a budget.

$24-$38
Amazon

Harlow Wide-Leg Pants

Available in sizes 00-14, these wide-leg pants have a roomy feel to them to keep you comfortable 24/7. The best part? Madewell Insiders can score 20% off for a limited time!

$118
Everlane

The Way-High Drape Pant

We love this color because they go with just about anything! Pair them with a white tee or a sweater for an no-brainer look.

$118
Everlane

Sophisticated Take Light Purple High-Waisted Trouser Pants

These purple trouser pants are a must for your spring wardrobe. 

$54
Lulus

Pretty Woman Pink Satin Trousers

These faded pink satin trousers will elevate any outfit. Not to mention, they're great for date nights and events.

$28
$15
Cider

Wide-Leg Button-Tab Flannel Pants

The flare design on these wide-leg trousers is everything! Plus, they're made with sustainable fabric.

$80
$56
Banana Republic

Shape Up Trouser Pants

Add some texture and fun to your office or weekend fit thanks to these plaid trousers.

$98
Free People

Straight Tweed Trousers

If you're headed back to the office, we recommend adding these tweed pants to your cart ASAP. They're classic and comfortable—what more could you want?

$129
& Other Stories

Tailored Wide Leg Pants

These wide leg pants come in seven versatile hues, so you can have options for every occasion.

$52
$23
Missguided

