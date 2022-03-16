Take a Look Inside Clayton Echard and Susie Evans' Relationship Since The Bachelor Ended

Watch : "Bachelor" Clayton Echard's MESSY Breakup With Susie Evans

Looks like Clayton Echard made the right decision.

On March 16, Clayton and girlfriend Susie Evans—who reconnected during The Bachelor finale—took to Instagram to share some sweet insight into their current relationship. "So about those last four months," the duo wrote on Instagram alongside a video montage, which featured Clayton and Susie dancing, eating pizza, snuggling in bed and more.

Members of Bachelor Nation rallied around the couple's update, who reconnected during The Bachelor finale, including former Bachelorette Katie Thurston, who commented, "Sometimes you just need to be in the real world for that clarity. Happy for you both." Former Bachelorette contestant Jason Tartick, who found love with fellow Bachelor Nation member Kaitlyn Bristowe, expressed a similar sentiment, writing, "All worth it, congrats!" Ex Bachelor Nick Viall, who appeared during the finale to weigh in on Clayton's headline-making season, offered up a simple heart emoji.

It may've been a wild ride, but at least Clayton found his happily ever after in the end!