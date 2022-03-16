How Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ Daughter Stole the Show During Wedding

Watch : Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Are Married!

Something old, something new—and something totally cute.

That something cute would be Sterling, the daughter of Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews. The couple's daughter seems to have wowed guests at their wedding in Maui, Hawaii, on March 12.

As seen in photos Brittany shared to Instagram on March 16, Sterling, 1, cruised down the aisle in something blue: a mini convertible. The photo series also showed off Sterling's gown, which featured a white bow, feathers and lace.

"Having your daughter apart of your wedding, just hits different," Brittany wrote. "I love you sister girl."

Patrick, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, took to the comment section to gush over the photos of his daughter and wife on their special day. "My girls," he wrote with three red heart emojis.

Fans also shared their thoughts on Sterling's stylish ride. One user commented, "Her little car! So precious!" Another added, "..i think my heart just exploded.."