Why Chris Cuomo Demands $125 Million From CNN 3 Months After Firing

Chris Cuomo wants CNN to pay up.

The former news anchor — who was fired in December 2021 by the network's then-president Jeff Zucker over his alleged involvement with his brother Andrew Cuomo's sexual misconduct scandal—has fired back with an arbitration claim that seeks $125 million for loss of wages and damage to the anchor's reputation.

"As a result of [Turner Broadcasting System's] indefensible choice to unceremoniously fire him, Cuomo has been damaged in countless ways," state documents filed March 15 by Cuomo's attorneys at Freedman + Taitelman LLP and Clayman Rosenberg Kirshner & Linder LLP. "Cuomo has had his journalistic integrity unjustifiably smeared, making it difficult if not impossible for Cuomo to find similar work in the future and damaging him in amounts exceeding $125 million.

According to the documents, the $125 million figure includes not only the remaining salary owed under his contract with the network, but "future wages lost as a result of CNN's efforts to destroy his reputation."