7 Early 2000s TV Shows We're Still Taking Style Cues From

The 2000s were iconic. Plain and simple.

If you grew up during that time, you probably remember the excitement of waiting a whole week for a new episode of your favorite show to air. Netflix, who? It's kind of crazy to think of how patient we were. To be honest, we miss it a lot. Nowadays, there is so much pressure to binge-watch a new show every week, so we can understand Twitter memes and be good conversationalists.

With the revival of many Y2K trends like claw clips, camp jewelry and cargo pants, we long for the simple joy of watching The Amanda Show after school on a beanbag now more than ever.

Since we are in a nostalgic mood, we thought about all of the other shows that raised us and the fashionable characters whose style continues to influence trends to this day! Below, our modern-day outfit ideas from shows like Desperate Housewives, Ugly Betty, Sex in the City, Lizzie McGuire and more.