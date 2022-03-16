7 Early 2000s TV Shows We're Still Taking Style Cues From

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The 2000s were iconic. Plain and simple.
If you grew up during that time, you probably remember the excitement of waiting a whole week for a new episode of your favorite show to air. Netflix, who? It's kind of crazy to think of how patient we were. To be honest, we miss it a lot. Nowadays, there is so much pressure to binge-watch a new show every week, so we can understand Twitter memes and be good conversationalists.
With the revival of many Y2K trends like claw clips, camp jewelry and cargo pants, we long for the simple joy of watching The Amanda Show after school on a beanbag now more than ever.
Since we are in a nostalgic mood, we thought about all of the other shows that raised us and the fashionable characters whose style continues to influence trends to this day! Below, our modern-day outfit ideas from shows like Desperate Housewives, Ugly Betty, Sex in the City, Lizzie McGuire and more.
Desperate Housewives
To this day, we still wish we lived on Wisteria Lane! Lynette, Bree, Gabby, Edie and Susan practically raised us. In addition to teaching us so much about relationships, they served up some memorable looks during the show's eight season run.
Silk Roads by Adriana Iglesias — Yala Top
When we first watched Desperate Housewives, we thought to ourselves, "When I grow up, I want to be Gabrielle Solis." And the statement still holds true. We think she would appreciate this silk halter neck top with some white jeans and metallic stilettos.
Cotton Jersey Tank
Susan Mayer had such effortless cool mom style. Most of the time, viewers would see her wearing a tank top and low-rise jeans while hanging around Wisteria Lane, which makes us think that she would have a collection of these ribbed Skims tanks on hand.
Clemence Cropped Cardigan Sweater
Bree Van de Kamp was the classiest lady we knew growing up. While her modest wardrobe choices will always be considered in style, we think a coordinating sweater set would be the best way to channel her perfectionist ways.
Fiona Pink Strapless Mini Dress
Edie Britt's style never disappointed. Whether she was stealing someone's man or exchanging gossip with Karen McCluskey, she always made sure to steal the show. We have a feeling she would wear this pink mini dress while causing drama.
Linen Boyfriend Shirt
When she wasn't crafting the Boss Woman archetype and chasing her kids, viewers most often would see Lynette Scavo in jeans and an unbuttoned cotton shirt. It's no surprise the laidback combination is trending right now.
The Amanda Show
"Bring in the dancing lobsters!" Amanda Bynes' sketch comedy show on Nickelodeon holds a special place in our heart. From Judge Trudy and Totally Kyle to Amanda's Jacuzzi, the show was like an adolescent SNL that always kept us laughing.
Only Mesh Long Sleeved Top in Green Marble Print
Patterned mesh tees and long-sleeved tops are making a comeback, and we are so here for it. They're perfect for layering and making a fashionable statement.
Sunset Trip Midi Skirt
Pair this midi slip skirt with some platform sandals for a trendy throwback look.
Topshop Checkered Shrunken Vest in Navy
It's giving Penelope Taynt! Who would've thought her iconic navy vest would be in style all these years later. Don't forget some black frames if you wear this!
Butterfly Hair Clips (50-Pieces)
For an Amanda-approved hairdo, pull your locks back with a few of these butterfly clips. Trust us, it's cool again!
The Simple Life
We would be remiss if we didn't include one of the most iconic reality TV shows of all time when talking about fashion that continues to inspire. Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie not only made us want to wear more pink and shorter shorts, but they totally influenced our attitude. Sorry mom!
L*Space Daydreamin Top
This fuzzy top is giving us major Paris vibes. It even has a matching sweater and shorts.
Frill Trim Tie Front Crop Top
We could see Nicole wearing this crop top with some denim shorts to herd cattle.
Juicy Couture Velour Track Pant
You could always count on a Juicy Couture tracksuit to make you look stylish while at the mall in the early 2000s.
Quay x Paris Show Up
Designed by the Y2K icon herself, these glasses will help you look hot while you're running around town.
Friends
From 90's straight leg jeans to slip dresses and denim overalls, Phoebe, Rachel and Monica's style continues to influence generation after generation. Whether they were hanging with the boys or pivoting a couch, they always looked effortlessly chic.
PacSun Eco Light Blue '90s Boyfriend Jeans
The revival of '90s jeans and the Friends reunion is awfully suspicious if you ask us. Although we kid, it's no surprise Monica, Rachel and Phoebe's denim choices are also making their way back into It Girls' closets.
Avec Les Files Shawl Collar Faux Fur Coat
Who can forget Phoebe's iconic orange fur coat?! Although it's warming up, we suggest grabbing this similar style while it's on sale.
Recycled Square Neck Strappy Midi Slip Dress
Another 90's/early 2000s trend that is still popular is the midi slip dress. We could so see Rachel or Monica wearing this one today.
Slouchy Straight Workwear Light-Wash Non-Stretch Cut-Off Jean Short Overalls for Women
One of our favorite Rachel outfits has to the denim overalls she wore. We bought some for ourself almost immediately after we saw the episode!
Sex in the City
It would be hard to deny the monumental role this show played in 2000s fashion. We love how you could find your personal aesthetic in Carrie, Miranda, Samantha or Charlotte, and you still can!
ebossy Women's Sweet Elastic Waist Tulle Skirt
Nobody could rock a tulle skirt quite like Carrie! We love this style and the price tag.
KAMISSY Women Basic Crew Neck Crop Tank Top
To complete one of Carrie's most iconic looks, pair this pink tank top with the tulle skirt.
Single-Breasted Jacket
Miranda Hobbes will forever be our professional style inspiration! She would definitely approve of the pantsuit trend.
Topshop Cropped Jacket in Stone
Today, we could see Charlotte wearing this tailored button-up jacket with a matching headband to run around town.
Ugly Betty
Betty Suarez's fashion sense will go down in history. Although Marc and Amanda gave her grief for her eclectic style, we always thought her ability to mix and match prints was genius.
Never Fully Dressed Volume Sleeve Panel Mini Dress in Contrast Prints
Betty knew how to mix prints and colors like no other. We feel like this dress would be an outfit she would wear to Mode.
GRACEART Anne Boleyn Faux Pearl Necklace
Whether you want to channel Anne Boleyn or Betty Suarez, this necklace is for you.
ColorSpex® 50mm Blue Light Blocking Reading Glasses
Betty's red glasses were a constant in her storyline. We love these blue light-blocking reading glasses!
Lizzie McGuire
Outfit repeaters unite! The Disney Channel show always delivered the style inspiration we needed when it was time to hit up the mall with our friends.
AFRM Zadie Power Mesh Turtleneck
Lizzie loved a good butterfly tee and mesh long-sleeved top, and so do we. We could totally see Lizzie wearing this mesh turtleneck IRL.
Personalized Heart Charm Necklace
Lizzie's necklace game was always on point. Although she wore so many iconic chokers, her most popular accessory was definitely her heart toggle necklace.
Siyaluens 4-in-1 Curling Wand Set
Miranda and Lizzie had the coolest hair that we could never seem to replicate. But with this 4-in-1 wand set, you can create the ultimate 2000s-inspired hairdo.
Levi's Shacket Trucker
Whether it was jacket, long skirt or dress, Lizzie rocked some pretty rad denim looks. You can't go wrong with this classic denim shacket.
Hair Bandanas for Women (4-Piece)
We were definitely influenced by Lizzie's ability to make a headscarf look chic. This set of silk bandanas are perfect for channeling your inner Lizzie during your next beach trip or to brunch with friends.
