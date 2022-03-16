Vanderpump Rules Star Tom Schwartz Blames Himself for Katie Maloney Split

Watch : Tom Schwartz Speaks Out After Katie Maloney Breakup

Maybe you can find the tools to fix anything at Home Depot? That's where a smiling Tom Schwartz was spotted one day after he and wife Katie Maloney confirmed their breakup.

The Vanderpump Rules star called the split "complicated" when a celebrity photographer encountered him outside the home improvement store in L.A on March 16. Asked how he was faring, Schwartz responded that he was "OK," later adding, "Of course I'm sad, but, you know, we still love each other very much."

The reality star said he's been busy working to prepare for the opening of his and Bravo co-star Tom Sandoval's new bar. When asked about rumors that Sandoval had something to do with his and Maloney's separation, Schwartz took full blame. "No, no that's all on me," he said. "I wish I had a scapegoat, but that's all on me."

"It's complicated, obviously," he said about the breakup. "But nothing in particular. You know, life, you know. It's complicated."

As for how the duo's demise might affect Vanderpump Rules, Schwartz said, "I don't know what the future of the show holds. I'm always optimistic, eternally. And yeah, I'm doing OK. I'm staying busy."