Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney Is Joining Dakota Johnson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Sydney Sweeney joins the web of the MCU gang in the historic upcoming film Madame Web, alongside Dakota Johnson.

Sydney Sweeney has us caught in her web. 

The Euphoria star will be joining Dakota Johnson in Marvel's upcoming film Madame Web, E! News confirmed. The new Sony Pictures superhero installment will center on the comic book character Madame Web, an elderly woman with psychic sensory abilities who thrives off a spiderweb that operates as her life support. Dakota will play the titular hero, but it is still unknown what role Sydney will take on.

Dakota will be the first female superhero in Sony's Marvel Universe. The film, co-written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, will be directed by S.J. Clarkson, who helmed Marvel's Defenders and Jessica Jones.

While fans wait to hear more details on the project, Sydney is busy filming Tony Tost's directorial debut National Anthem opposite Simon Rex, Halsey and her fellow Euphoria co-star Eric Dane.

The White Lotus actress recently launched her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, and is developing a new TV show titled The Players Table, a TV adaptation of Jessica Goodman's YA novel They Wish They Were Us, also starring Halsey.

Sydney shared the hurdles she's had to overcome while building Fifty-Fifty Films with Jessica in a February interview for Cosmopolitan, saying that "as much as people in the industry say they support young female voices, I'm still having to fight, even among older women."

"I was told that I couldn't get a credit I believed I deserved," she continued, "and I couldn't get my company's name on a project I was developing."

Regardless of the struggles, she's added plenty of credits to her belt, with one more in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the way.

"I'm beyond proud of myself," she told Cosmopolitan. "I get teary thinking that I'm actually working and achieving my dreams."

