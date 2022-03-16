Keke Palmer Shares the Secret to Her Meme-ability

Watch : Keke Palmer Explains Why She's SO "Meme-able"

Keke Palmer knows a thing or two about memes—after all, she's responsible for some of the best.

The Alice actress and her co-star Common tried to put into words what makes her such a hilarious source for internet fodder during E! News' Daily Pop on March 16. For Keke, it's simple: "The thing that I think the surprises people or makes me meme-able is that I can kinda sometimes be a bit bold."

Who else could confidently declare "I don't know who this man is" while looking at a photo of Dick Cheney? Several hilarious memes were born out of that Vanity Fair interview, and she's continued to deliver ever since (long live her reaction to Mike Johnson's date proposal).

"I looked very much up to my father growing up," she continued. "He's very much [an] old-school Chicago Black man, and I think a lot of my phrasing and a lot of my language comes from that. I'm very old school and people aren't expecting it."

That, and Keke's "super expressive," Common added. "You can get great memes out of the faces that Keke does. Like, damn, I love that freedom!"