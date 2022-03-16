Netflix Is Now Streaming Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People Series

Watch : Hayden Panettiere Supports Ex Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Netflix announced that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hit show Servant of the People is now streaming on the platform. Interest in the series grew recently amid conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Servant of the People follows Zelenskyy's character, Vasiliy, who "unexpectedly becomes President after a video of him complaining about corruption suddenly goes viral." The show ran in Ukraine for three seasons and came to an end when Zelenskyy decided to actually run for political office in 2019.

In a nod to the show that made him famous, Zelensky ran for president under a newly formed party called Servant of the People.

The former actor and stand-up comedian no longer performs and instead dedicates himself to governing Ukraine and its residents. He addressed the United States Congress on March 16, asking for increased support amid Ukraine's conflict with Russia.