Why Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Sex Confession Forced Jason Tartick to Leave His Job

So that's why they call it NSFW.

In an interview with Page Six released March 16, Jason Tartick revealed that fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe's podcast, Off the Vine, is directly responsible for him leaving his job.

"Kaitlyn made a funny confession on her podcast about the first time we hooked up, which was this fully clothed, intimate moment," Jason shared.

But after the spicy story made its way to Jason's boss, the 33-year-old banker found himself facing an ultimatum.

"It put me in this position where I either had to restart my entire career outside of the bank, or restart my brand within the bank," Jason explained. "My boss said, ‘No more social media, no more podcasts, no more side hustle, nothing.' And so as a result of that, I [left]."

So what exactly did Kaitlyn, 36, reveal in her podcast confessional?

"I was on my period," she said. "This is a natural thing for women. We don't have to act like it's weird. We all get our periods. Doesn't have to be a weird thing that we all ignore... So I was like, ‘Yo, let's just dry hump.'"