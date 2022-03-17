17 Stars Say They Use This Sunscreen With 22,900+ 5-Star Reviews: Khloe Kardashian, Emma Stone & More

We included this product shared by these celebrities because we think you'll like it at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We all know that wearing sunscreen is important, but finding a formula that's compatible with your skin and your makeup routine is no easy task. Some sunscreens take too long to absorb. Many leave that dreaded white cast behind. And then there are those sunscreens that are fine on their own, but start to pill up when you put on makeup. If you don't have the time or the budget to test out every sunscreen, just take a recommendation from your favorite celebrities instead.
Case in point, so many stars have recommended the EltaMD UV Sunscreen, including Khloe Kardashian, Emma Stone, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Sydney Sweeney, Kourtney Kardashian, Addison Rae, Maddie Ziegler, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Rachael Kirkconnell, Hailee Steinfeld, Amelia Hamlin, Emma Chamberlain, Nicola Peltz, Zoey Deutch, and Leah McSweeney.
After reading and watching so many celebs sing this sunscreen's praises, I have to admit that the product lives up to the hype, which isn't surprising since it has 22,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 3,700+ 5-star Dermstore reviews. But, enough about me, here's what your favorite TV stars had to say about this game-changing beauty product.
Hailey Bieber said, "I'm going to do this EltaMD tinted sunscreen. A lot of sunscreens make my skin break out and this one has been my holy grail. I do one full pump, which is quite a bit because it spreads a lot. Then, I just go all over my face and I also go on my eyelids because people forget the eyelids can get aged and saggy too," per Elle.
Kendall Jenner told Vogue, "I wear sunscreen every day. I use this EltaMD Clear. I just use a little bit, and most days I mix it with a serum."
Glamour asked Emma Stone to name the product that "brings the most joy," and she answered, "EltaMD UV Shield SPF 45. I'm grateful that sunblock exists; otherwise, I'd be screwed."
Khloe Kardashian shared with Vogue, "I love this EltaMD sunscreen and I know Kourtney uses it. I put this on my face, my hands, my neck, my chest because this is where we all show our age. I like to let that sit in for a minute before I moisturize."
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney said, "This is the only sunscreen I've found that doesn't break me out. I used to be terrified of sunscreen because it would just give me rashes; I would break out everywhere on my body and on my face, so I actually went years without using it. And I realize that that's not a good idea," per Vogue.
EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 for Sensitive or Acne-Prone Skin, Oil-free
I recommend EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen because it helps calm and protect sensitive skin types, including those that are prone to acne, rosacea and discoloration. This formula is non-greasy, fragrance-free, oil-free, paraben-free, and noncomedogenic. Its clear formula does not leave behind any white residue, regardless of your skin tone.
This sunscreen has 22,900+ 5-Star Amazon reviews and 3,700+ 5-star Dermstore reviews.
EltaMD UV Daily Moisturizer with SPF Tinted Face Sunscreen with Hyaluronic Acid, Broad Spectrum SPF 40 Face Sunscreen Moisturizer, Non greasy, Sheer Lotion, Mineral-Based Sun Protection
If you prefer a bit of glow, check out the beloved tinted version of the EltaMD sunscreen. This is a light sunscreen that absorbs quickly. It never feels greasy and you get a luminous natural-looking luminosity.
This sunscreen has 9,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kyle Richards has recommended this sunscreen multiple times. Kyle said, "Every girl I know is using this now. It comes in a regular cream and there's also one with a slight tint. It's a miracle. Once again, this is good to use under you're makeup and it won't roll. It feels so light. All of my daughters use this. All of the girls on my show use this. I was first introduced to it by a doctor and then I started seeing it everywhere. I cannot say enough good things about this. I use it in the clear and I also have one with the tint."
Another time, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said, "This is an amazing sunscreen. It's so light and great for under makeup. I love that."
Addison Rae shared with Vogue, "After I do my eye cream, I go in with this EltaMD Skincare Sunscreen. Sunscreen is a super important part of skincare.... I actually got recommended this product from a friend of mine, Kourtney [Kardashian]. She actually gave me the one I use now. She told me about it and said it was really good for your skin. This goes perfectly under makeup and without makeup as well.
Kourtney Kardashian said, "Every day I put on sunscreen, whether it's rainy or sunny. I love the EltaMD sunscreen," per Vogue.
Lisa Rinna shared with Vogue, "Here's my favorite, EltaMD. I don't go downstairs until I put this sunscreen on. I love that this is tinted. Here's the thing, the minute you hit the windows and see the sun, it's gonna hit your face. I love this because it gives you that little bit of freshness. I want Harry Hamlin to think I look cute, which is always nice and I'm protected."
Hailee Steinfeld told Vogue, "I don't leave the house without this. I have one in my bag at all times. It's so important. I'd say the number one beauty type I've got from my mom is to wear sunscreen."
"It's so good. I absolutely love this sunscreen and I have super sensitive skin. It's the one sunscreen my skin will take happily. I honestly get scared to try a lot of skincare products because of how my skin might react. I have been using this one for so long now because it's the only one my skin seems to like. It is my absolute favorite. I love how it's tinted to give you a bit of a nice glow too," The Bachelor alum Rachael Kirkconnell said.
"It's really important to make sure we're keeping our skin super safe and protected from the sun. What I love about this one is it starts off white and it immediately rubs in clear," Maddie Ziegler shared with Vogue.
Amelia Hamlin advised "apply sunscreen vigorously" when she revealed that EltaMD is her sunscreen of choice.
"I really like this sunblock because it's tinted a little bit. This sunblock is the only sunblock I can use. Other sunblocks break me out," Nicola Peltz shared with Vogue.
Emma Chamberlain included EltaMD sunscreen in her Vogue beauty tutorial, remarking, "The last step of my skincare routine, sunscreen. I just recently started wearing it daily. Wear sunscreen, please. Don't be like me and start when you're 19 and you've already had too many sunburns to count on two hands."
"The EltaMD sunscreen is the only one I have ever used that doesn't break me out. Ever. It is the most incredible product, not expensive, and you don't have to wear makeup with it since it's tinted," Zoey Deutch revealed to Glamour.
The Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney shared, "I use Elta's SPF 45 and 55. I put it on every day, even in the winter. It doesn't clog your pores, and my dermatologist recommended it," per Glamour.
