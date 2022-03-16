Cheer Star Morgan Simianer Breaks Down Her Easy Beauty Routine

We included this product chosen by Morgan Simianer because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you want to look and feel your best, but the thought of a complicated beauty routine is just so not for you, you're not the only one Cheer star Morgan Simianer feels the same way. She recently went through her morning routine with Elle, where she admitted, "I don't know how to do makeup, so don't judge me on this." We can't all be beauty influencers. Some of us just want to get through the routine as quickly as possible to start the day.
The cheerleader said, "I don't honestly ever wear makeup unless I have interviews or I have to take Instagram pictures or that kind of stuff. I like wearing makeup and I like wearing makeup. I just don't like doing makeup necessarily." If you don't love the "getting ready process," you should try out Morgan's easy-to-do routine. She shared her favorite morning coffee, skincare products, makeup, and hair tools.
Starbucks Medium Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods Breakfast Blend for Keurig Brewers, 32 Count
"I like tea at night, but coffee in the mornings. More creamer than coffee, let's keep that very clear. I have all these K-Cups. This is the Starbucks Breakfast Blend. This is my favorite one. They're always out of stock and it stresses me out."
This coffee has 30,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nestle Coffee Mate French Vanilla Liquid Coffee Creamer
"The creamer I use is Coffee Mate French Vanilla and I don't like any of the other ones. If anyone wonders how much creamer I like in my coffee... you can't even tell there's coffee in it. And then two ice cubes."
Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties
"To start out I take my scrunchie to pull my hair out of my face, because I have too much hair to deal with."
These hair ties has 38,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Laneige Essential Power Emulsion Moisture
"Then, I take my moisturizer. It feels light, but it moisturizes my face so well. I put it mostly around my nose because my nose is the driest spot on my face."
Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Camo Drops Color Corrector SPF 35
"My all time favorite product is this. I literally swear by this product. I put a couple drops on my fingers and then put it on my skin. It's supposed to take away redness and it just kind of buffs out all your blemishes. I literally think it does me so much justice."
This color corrector has 46.9K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
"I don't know how to do makeup, so don't judge me on this. I just rub it on my face until it somewhat looks fun. This is Tarte concealer. I put it underneath my eyes because I have the worst bags that are not designer. And, then I put it my nose where it's red and on any other little blemishes."
This concealer has 19,900+ 5-star reviews from Tarte shoppers and 9,900+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Shay Mitchell uses this in her 58-step beauty routine. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs, The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss, and Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson all use Tarte concealer.
Beautyblender Original Beautyblender Makeup Sponge
Morgan applied her makeup using a Beautyblender Original Beautyblender Makeup Sponge.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, Nina Dobrev, and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause recommended use BeautyBlender makeup sponges too. This sponge has 397.1K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers and 12,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Primer
"This is the Fenty Retouch Primer. It feels nice and soft on my skin. I just rub it in."
This primer has 156.7K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one sharing, "Best primer I have used. I have really oily skin to the point that it breaks down my make up and I become shiny in 2 hours. This keeps me matte and has my foundation set all day."
NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation
"Now, this is the scary part, the foundation. I mix two different foundation [shades] together because my skin tone changes every 20 minutes. I take these and I blend both of them together, so it's more matched to my skin tone."
This foundation has 252.8K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers and 1,200+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Too Faced Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzer
"Now, I put bronzer on my face. This is the Too Faced bronzer."
This bronzer has 263.3K+ Sephora "Loves" and 1,100+ 5-star Nordstrom reviews.
Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick
"I take this Milk blush and put it on my cheeks. One of the D'Amelio's put it on their nose, so I put it on my nose. It's not too crazy of a blush, but it's still there enough."
This blush has 134.4K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer
"I'm going to brush through my crazy eyebrows. I fill in little pieces of my eyebrow. Then I go back through and brush through it, so it looks more natural."
This brow pencil has 219.6K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, 8,400+ 5-star Ulta reviews, 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Styling Wax
"I brush up my eyebrows and they literally don't move all day. It's Brow Freeze. It's styling wax."
This product has 108.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, 1,100+ 5-star Ulta reviews, and 1,000+ 5-star Nordstrom reviews, with one shopper sharing, "
Hands down, best wax have ever used for my brows. I have tried quite a few different products to help keep my brows put, all have fell short. You literally need the absolute smallest rub of your finger, and use the brow brush and you are able to brush them amd adjust any way you want."
Urban Decay Naked2 Basics Eyeshadow Palette
"I use this eyeshadow and I just rub it on. I don't have a specific technique to it. I just go crazy and mix the colors."
"Then, I take a little tiny brush and take a little bit [of a dark shadow] on the lash line on the outside. I feel like if I don't do this, then I look weird."
This eyeshadow palette has 214.9K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, 3,600+ 5-star Ulta reviews, and 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper
"I apply this lip plumper. It's Fenty Heat. I don't want to use too much because I don't want to look insane."
This gloss has 92.4K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, "Amazing especially for someone that when I smiled I became a magician and made my lips disappear lol my lips are fuller looks like I just got lip fillers I LOVE IT I recommend this by far best one I've ever used."
Conair Infiniti Pro By Conair 2-In-1 Styler
"This is a 2 in 1 styler. It's a curling iron and you can flip this little switch and it's a straightener. It works so well. It heats up really quickly. The cord doesn't get tangled on anything. It works so well."
This styler has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "I have tried a few of the 2 in 1 straightener/curling irons out there and this one has literally been the easiest to use. In ten minutes I curl all my hair and it looks amazing. The straightener works well too. I love how it has different heat settings. Important for different hair types. Definitely worth the price!"
