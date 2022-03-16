Cheer Star Morgan Simianer Breaks Down Her Easy Beauty Routine

We included this product chosen by Morgan Simianer because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you want to look and feel your best, but the thought of a complicated beauty routine is just so not for you, you're not the only one Cheer star Morgan Simianer feels the same way. She recently went through her morning routine with Elle, where she admitted, "I don't know how to do makeup, so don't judge me on this." We can't all be beauty influencers. Some of us just want to get through the routine as quickly as possible to start the day.

The cheerleader said, "I don't honestly ever wear makeup unless I have interviews or I have to take Instagram pictures or that kind of stuff. I like wearing makeup and I like wearing makeup. I just don't like doing makeup necessarily." If you don't love the "getting ready process," you should try out Morgan's easy-to-do routine. She shared her favorite morning coffee, skincare products, makeup, and hair tools.